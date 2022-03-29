Accountable Care Organizations are Early Adopters of Innovative Care Profiles

Health Data Analytics Institute helping ACOs to deliver Value-Based Care for their beneficiaries using predictive analytics

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several months, a growing number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are adding predictive analytics to the systems they use to manage care through a partnership program sponsored by Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI).

ACOs, including Rio Grande Valley Health, Southern New England Healthcare (SoNE HEALTH), Quality Independent Physicians, Buena Vida y Salud, Citrus ACO, Physicians ACO, The Premier Healthcare Network, and others have signed on as early adopters. These organizations are deploying HDAI's predictive platform to identify their ACO patients at greater risk of adverse events and higher resource utilization to anticipate avoidable encounters and improve the quality of care. HDAI has pioneered a method for more objective performance evaluation based on benchmarking against precisely matched comparison populations, as well as an extensive suite of predictive models for more refined care targeting.

"Our goal is to leverage our predictive analytic platform to synthesize existing data and deliver insightful care profiles. This facilitates the diagnostic process for clinicians and enables more targeted and personalized care for patients. By partnering with these forward-thinking ACOs, we are advancing their mission to deliver value-based care and better outcomes." said Nassib Chamoun , Founder, President, and CEO of HDAI.

HDAI delivers web-based, secure, patient-level care profiles, using the Beneficiary Claims Data API (BCDA) authorized by CMS, allowing live deployment in as little as 48 hours. This enables care managers to rapidly identify beneficiaries at highest risk for dozens of adverse events such as a heart attack, falls, or infection and the underlying factors that contribute to each risk. Subsequently, clinicians can leverage the patient's curated health history, including all encounters, medications, providers, tests, diagnoses, and interventions, to generate a personalized care plan.

"We intuitively know who our highest risk patients are but we're always looking in the rear-view mirror to figure it out. This tool can help us proactively identify the high-risk patients, where we have a reasonable opportunity to intervene and prevent bad outcomes." said Lisa Trumble, President and CEO of SoNE HEALTH. And, according to Sheila Magoon, Executive Director of Buena Vida y Salud and the South Texas Physician Alliance, "The value this brings is that it gives us a more targeted insight into the adverse outcomes that could affect our population. We have general risk indicators that tell us which patients require heightened attention, now this helps us dive deeper to understand the likelihood of specific adverse events, such as hospitalization for CHF."

ACO administrators are also collaborating with HDAI to support their strategic initiatives. According to Victoria Farias , Program Administrator at the Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance ACO, "Growing our network of providers is a major goal for us this year. HDAI's tools are helping us find partners who share our commitment to value-based care and patient-centered practice patterns."

Over the next several months, HDAI and their growing group of early adopter partners will continue to document the impact on care and outcomes for ACO patients benefitting from this highly personalized approach to care and disease management. Meanwhile the company says they are continuing to publish peer-reviewed papers with academic partners from Cleveland Clinic Foundation's Department of Outcomes Research and other partners.

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) is an analytics company with a versatile analytic platform that creates a shared understanding of quantified health risks and personalized care profiles to inform actions with the greatest potential to benefit patients. The predictors are built on extensive underlying data assets, driven by a sophisticated risk modeling methodology and validated in multiple peer-reviewed articles. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com.

