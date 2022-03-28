The Simón Bolívar Foundation Announces $1 Million Call for Proposals

For the Foundation's Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Childhood Healthcare Grant Program

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit private foundation, today announced a new round for grant proposals to provide up to a total of $1 million in funding for up to five charitable organizations. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of the most vulnerable Venezuelans and others in need impacted by disaster, conflict, and poverty, with special attention to children and mothers in and from Venezuela.

Basic health services and medications are largely unavailable in Venezuela. A new report, prepared for the Foundation by researchers from the Center for Humanitarian Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, provides recommendations for the Foundation's humanitarian health programming. See the full report here.

The report found that in Venezuela the greatest impact can be achieved by focusing on primary health care for those in need. Additionally, the report recommended focusing on raising levels of medical coverage and service provision capacity for maternal and child health, nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, non-communicable diseases and mental health.

The Foundation's call for proposals for its "Integral Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Grant Program" emphasizes critical needs:

The donation of supplies, medicines, nutritional supplements and meal plans;

Informational campaigns; and

Training for health providers and social workers.

The grant application process is open to all U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable organizations or international charitable organizations qualified as the equivalent of a U.S. public charity, or local organizations with a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, that have demonstrated the capacity to work with projects of this size in country.

The grant application process includes a two-step process. First, the organization will present a concept note and other required information to be submitted via email. Then the Foundation will review the information and select candidates that will be notified and invited to present a full project grant proposal. The grant application period ends on April 22, 2022. Selected candidates will be notified on May 9, 2022, and will have until May 31, 2022, to submit their full grant proposal. Pre-approval letters will be sent by June 17, 2022.

Please visit simonbolivarfoundation.org for more information on the process, eligibility criteria and deadlines.

About The Simón Bolívar Foundation

Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc. is the 501(c)(3) non-profit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports charitable initiatives, leverages existing resources and provides charitable grants to qualified organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals particularly in and from Venezuela with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

