Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Berner To Speak About Cannabis And Psychedelics At The Top Investing Event Of The Year: Miami, April 19-21, Fontainebleau Hotel

Cookies Co-Founder and CEO Berner To Speak About Cannabis And Psychedelics At The Top Investing Event Of The Year: Miami, April 19-21, Fontainebleau Hotel

DETROIT, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berner, famed rapper, Co-Founder and CEO of the extremely successful cannabis and clothing brand, Cookies, will be speaking at about cannabis and psychedelics during Benzinga's upcoming Cannabis Capital Conference and Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place between April 19 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida.

Interested parties can register to attend here.

"I like to be a part of cool things and am humbled to be included in this conference. Cannabis is setting the table for Psychedelics and I'm excited to talk about two important topics that I feel extremely passionate about," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

"I'm looking forward to a the nuanced discussion about building a successful, multi-million-dollar cannabis business with Berner. His insights are priceless for investors and entrepreneurs alike," said Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis.

To register and access please follow this link.

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of Berner at our Miami event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

"Adding an expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," added Raznick.

"We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with incredible speakers and, for the first time ever, a slew of new features we cannot share publicly just yet."

About COOKIES

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics.The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co

About BERNER

Drawing on his younger days working as a budtender in a legal medical cannabis shop, Berner knew he had something unique to offer the cannabis world, especially since so few people of color legally own any parts of the $15 billion-dollar industry they've otherwise participated in for decades. While working at a dispensary, he used to make the shelf signage to promote the strains, however, he recognized there were not any actual cannabis "brands".

Berner didn't just want in the game for himself, he wanted to bring up others, too. In 2010, he partnered with Bay Area cultivator and breeder Jai "Jigga" Chang to create Cookies, a strain of medical marijuana they formerly marketed as "Girl Scout Cookies". The cannabis strain was paired with a streetwear clothing line of the same name that unapologetically gave birth to a company and an entire cannabis enterprise.

In spite of his accomplishments, Berner knows the legalization of cannabis can't erase decades of disenfranchisement and incarceration that has disproportionately affected black and brown people across the country. That's why he consistently reaches back to ensure others have a chance to be a part of the legalized cannabis industry. Berner's humility and accessibility is very rare for a multidisciplinary businessman and mogul. Because, for him it's about so much more.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here.

View original content:

SOURCE Benzinga