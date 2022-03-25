InventHelp Inventor Develops Oral Care Tool for Flossing & Scraping (MDA-110)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental hygienist and I wanted to create an improved oral care tool to help prevent plaque, cavities, bad breath, gingivitis and periodontal disease," said an inventor, from Hutchinson, Minn., "so I invented the ELECTRIC FLOSSER/TONGUE SCRAPER. My design is electric so it provides added vibration to easily and effectively clean between the teeth and the tongue surface."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove bacteria and plaque from the oral cavity. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional flossing, scraping and oral care tools. As a result, it could help to reduce the incidences of cavities and gum disease and it could improve oral hygiene and health. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

