AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS CUTS RIBBON ON NEW YORK CITY EXPERIENCE CENTER

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep, furniture, and lifestyle products, recently opened the doors to its newest Experience Center in Manhattan. The stunning space, located at 135 5th Avenue, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as apparel from their sustainable fashion line Hass, and Reed + Gwen's clean beauty rituals. The Experience Center is also designed to foster community, discovery, and inspiration through meditation and yoga classes, conversations, and live music.

"We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry," says Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "Our new showroom gives customers a chance to experience all our lifestyle products, while we continue the tradition of our other locations: a pressure free retail space where we put community first."

Because nobody is on commission at the Experience Center, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of store items and answer any questions about products and the natural materials Avocado uses to craft them.

They even encourage guests to spread out on mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows (clean linens are provided for each visitor), and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture. The store also features a custom textile installation created by the local artists at By the Baker using Avocado mattress materials.

The New York Experience Center includes Avocado's dreamy audiovisual Sleep Experience. The 4D immersive demonstration reflects what a night's sleep feels like on an Avocado Luxury Mattress, while showcasing the story behind the brand's materials.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all its sales to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

