Virus Geeks, Inc., a San Francisco-based, data-driven Bio-Health technology company, is taking HRSA's COVID-19 testing for the uninsured into their own hands.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HRSA has announced that it will no longer pay for COVID-19 testing after March 22nd, 2022. However, Virus Geeks is a community-based organization who is committed to serving underserved communities and understands that many people do not have access to insurance or may not be able to afford the testing out of pocket. "Ending the Federal government's HRSA program to provide free COVID-19 testing for the uninsured will not undermine our effort to protect the underserved communities. Through our own funding, Virus Geeks will provide free testing for anybody who does not have insurance." Frank Lee, Virus Geeks CEO.

Virus Geeks, a preferred COVID-19 testing provider in The Bay Area of San Francisco, is excited to announce that they will be "picking up the cost of COVID-19 testing for the uninsured" after HRSA's announcement Tuesday that the HRSA's "The Uninsured Program has stopped accepting claims for testing and treatment due to lack of sufficient funds".

Virus Geeks, Inc., has been "helping first, then serving" the community since it first opened in 2020 and will continue its mission to protect the community, keep children in school, and support local businesses. They will continue to ensure that everyone who wants to be tested, can be tested and will provide free testing to the uninsured.

Frank Lee, (CEO/Founder of Virus Geeks), started the minority-run, bio-tech, diversity inclusive, testing company to ensure that the underserved and undocumented would receive the same treatment as everyone else, regardless of their social, financial, or residency status – and he and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Recently, Virus Geeks began offering the Verifiable Health Certificate, a digital version of the test result, available via QR Code on your smartphone, at no charge, with every test - with results available in under 48 hours.

About Virus Geeks

Virus Geeks is a data-driven bio-health technology company that develops health-centric initiatives to improve the quality of life through strategic partnerships across healthcare & biotechnology sectors. They help large populations gain access to molecular diagnostic testing and provide organizations the technology to efficiently manage data. They are well known for putting the community first.

In their early days, Frank Lee introduced a new innovative way for people to self-test for COVID-19 and put a stop to the painful nasal differential testing method conducted by medical professionals, decreasing testing times significantly.

Virus Geeks is a community first company that prioritizes the safety and well-being of individuals by making testing easy and stress-free and will continue to be committed to the development of adequate testing kits that truly benefit the public with the strength from a global perspective while promoting proper business activities based on awareness of corporate social responsibility, in compliance with relevant laws, as well as in accordance with high ethical standards. Virus Geeks strives for continuous positive impact in the community by listening and collaborating with local organizations to spread awareness on issues concerning the health of residents.

