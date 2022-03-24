TOP NFT COLLECTIVE "WORLD OF WOMEN" NAMES JAZWARES MASTER TOY/COLLECTIBLE LICENSEE

First-ever NFT Intellectual Property Master Toy Partnership

SUNRISE, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, announced a multi-year, global master toy and collectible licensing agreement with World of Women (WoW), a non-fungible token (NFT) collective celebrating inclusivity and diversity through more than 10,000 pieces of digital art across its platform. Set to hit traditional and online retailers in 2023, Jazwares will have exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and market dolls, figures, doll accessories, plush, vehicle playsets, role play, costumes, and accessories inspired by the expansive WoW NFT universe.

"WoW is the brainchild of renowned artist, Yam Karkai, who has created a strong community of dedicated enthusiasts during the rising popularity of NFTs," said Laura Zebersky, President, Jazwares. "We are delighted to partner with WoW's community to bring their beautifully diverse NFTs to a 3D format and showcase their universe of characters to new audiences," continued Zebersky.

"This collaboration will seamlessly integrate WoW's unique styling in our Jazwares WoW branded line of products. An NFT allows the holder to own the original; our line will allow the collecting community to also celebrate its fandom in empowering, high-end, fashionable dolls, toys, and collectibles," said Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer at Jazwares. "We are going to pull out ALL the stops to make this a phenomenal collecting experience," continued Padawer.

World of Women consists of over 10,000 "one-of-one" NFTs that Karkai created by hand – the collection contains 27 different outfits, seven lip colors, and 14 skin tones. The WoW community includes high-profile members such as Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and has inked a film and television deal with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, while also executing partnerships with Universal Music Group, Billboard, Christie's, The Sandbox, and others.

"The Jazwares vision of a World of Women master toy partnership stood alone," said Karkai, co-creator and artist of the WoW collective. "Their general knowledge and enthusiasm for the NFT market is truly inspiring. We are ecstatic to work together, as well as directly with our incredible community, to bring the WoW franchise to this physical medium. Simply put, we cannot envision a better team to execute the next step in our storytelling."

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About WoW

World of Women is a community and brand celebrating representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. United by an iconic collection, featuring 10,000 artworks of diverse and powerful women. WoW works on making sure that Web3 and the NFT space become a safe, welcoming, and fair place for all and believes that NFT collections should be created by people from all over the world, and feature art that feels approachable, inclusive, and authentic to people of all backgrounds. WoW is represented by Guy Oseary whose roster includes Madonna, U2, and the Bored Ape Yacht Club, as well as Aaron Berndtson and Eben Smith from Digital Collectibles Agency (DCA). For more information, please visit www.worldofwomen.art and follow our regular updates on Twitter, Discord, Instagram, and Medium.

