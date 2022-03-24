SQream Announces Industry-First 60 Day Proof of Value to Demonstrate Business Results with Panoply

Extended offering allows users to experience real results in their business analytics before purchasing.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream announced today that Panoply , their no-code cloud data platform that makes it easy to sync, store, and access business data, has launched a new Free 60-Day Proof of Value to replace their existing industry-standard 14-day free trial. This new Proof of Value gives users 60 days to experience the platform at no cost, and with no commitment. New users can sign up here.

Panoply logo (PRNewsfoto/Panoply) (PRNewswire)

"We want our users to experience true, consistent value from our platform," says Ittai Barket, General Manager SQream North America. "While 14 days is more than enough time to get up and running with Panoply, it generally takes longer for the business results to really become clear. With our new Proof of Value, you can sign up, start enjoying the benefits of the platform, and see a real impact on your business."

In an industry of consumption based pricing, this extended test-drive of the product will also help new users to get a good understanding of just how much data they will be using. This will allow them to choose the level of investment that will fit their actual needs, rather than estimating based on assumptions and averages.

The ultimate goal is to provide users with the following:

Enough time to see how the platform will impact day-to-day business operations and reporting

Actual data on query byte volume, for more informed buying decisions

A low-stress evaluation period with the chance to see results before purchasing

Panoply has consistently ranked high for fast implementation and ease of setup , and this latest offering is aimed at lowering the barriers to easy data analytics even more.

For more information, visit panoply.io .

About Panoply, a SQream company

Panoply is part of SQream, an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, both on-prem and on-cloud. Panoply offers managed data warehousing and integrations that help users unlock business intelligence without the pain of complex pipeline management or time-consuming data warehouse configuration. Together, the two brands are working to bring easier analytics and faster business insights to companies of any size.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panoply