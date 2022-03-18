Orders Now Open for New 2022 (Jeep®) RED Renegade Special Edition

New special-edition 2022 Jeep® Renegade pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique (RED)® brand design cues for an exceptional appearance inside and out

Jeep brand part of a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with (RED) to raise awareness and funding for the fight against global health emergencies

Special-edition (Jeep)RED Renegade along with (Jeep)RED Compass are now available for order at U.S. Jeep dealers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Jeep® Renegade – known for its best-in-class off-road capability – is getting a bold appearance to match its valiant mission to donate funds that help fight global health emergencies. The new (Jeep)RED Renegade special edition, now available for order in the U.S., is part of a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with the (RED)® campaign to support the critical work of the Global Fund over the next three years.

The 2022 Jeep® Renegade is getting a bold appearance to match its valiant mission to to raise awareness and funding for the fight against global health emergencies. The special-edition Renegade pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique (RED)® brand design cues for an exceptional appearance inside and out. (PRNewswire)

"The Jeep brand is uniting with (RED) and several Stellantis brands to help fund life-saving health programs around the world," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "A percentage from the sales of every (Jeep)RED Renegade and (Jeep)RED Compass special editions will help support the critical work of the Global Fund and the fight against pandemics."

Based on the popular Latitude trim, the special-edition (Jeep)RED Renegade has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $29,590 (does not include $1,595 destination) and features Colorado Red mirror caps, body-color painted roof, black roof rails, 19-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels and unique (RED) badging. The contemporary interior includes black cloth bucket seats with Ski Gray stitching, Trailhawk Ruby Red speaker and vent bezels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, console and shifter, plus Uconnect 4 with a standard 8.4-inch touchscreen display and GPS navigation – the largest standard navigation system in its class.

The (Jeep)RED Renegade special-edition 4x4 model comes standard with a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a segment-first nine-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Active Drive full-time 4x4 automatic system delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive, at any speed with no driver intervention. Adding to the Renegade's best-in-class off-road capability is the segment-exclusive disconnecting rear axle and Power Transfer Unit (PTU) to provide 4x4 models with enhanced fuel economy.

All Renegade models are equipped with more than 70 standard and available safety and security features, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Blind-spot Monitoring and Active Lane Management System.

The (Jeep)RED Renegade special edition is available in four exterior paint colors, including Alpine, Black, Colorado Red and Sting Gray.

The Jeep, Ram and FIAT brands partnered with (RED) in September 2021 to help fight health emergencies as part of a three-year commitment through every (RED) special-edition vehicle sold, including (Jeep)RED Renegade and (Jeep)RED Compass. For more information, visit jeep.com/red.

