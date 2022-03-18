Navigator Signs Letters of Intent with International Union of Operating Engineers, United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters, Laborers' International Union of North America, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters

DALLAS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO₂ Ventures LLC today signed Letters of Intent (LOI) to use union labor for construction of the Heartland Greenway project with four national labor unions, the International Union of Operating Engineers, United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA), Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA), and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Heartland Greenway's carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) system is designed to provide biofuel producers and other industrial customers in five Midwest states with a long-term and cost-effective means to strengthen their business through reducing their carbon footprint.

Heartland Greenway will support the creation of up to 8,000 high-quality construction jobs and, once completed and fully expanded, capture up to fifteen million metric tons of CO₂ per year. Construction of the roughly 1300-mile pipeline system is expected to begin in 2024. Footprint states include Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, with sequestration occurring at a proven geological formation in Illinois.

"Since the inception of this project, Navigator has been laser focused on the economic value and local employment it will generate both for the states within our footprint and the region at large," said Navigator CEO, Matt Vining. "The Letter of Intent reached with the International Union of Operating Engineers, UA, LIUNA, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters marks a significant benchmark in the progress of this project. We are excited to continue advancing the unique value proposition of Heartland Greenway, which will be an instrumental part of successfully decarbonizing agriculture in the Midwest."

"Building a carbon capture system on the scale of Heartland Greenway takes teamwork. The Operating Engineers are proud to partner with Navigator Co2 Ventures to build such an innovative project that benefits both our economy and our environment," said James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers. "By choosing to build the project with Operating Engineers who are highly skilled and specially-trained in pipeline work, the Heartland Greenway project will be built right, built safe and built to last."

"An all-of-the-above approach to energy is critical to achieving our shared climate and energy production. The Heartland Greenway project is a concrete step towards not only reaching those goals but creating thousands of good-paying union jobs in the process," said Mark McManus, General President of the United Association. "Carbon capture and sequestration technologies are an essential part of driving down costs and decarbonizing essential industries, like agriculture and energy. Built by the men and women of the United Association – the best trained and most highly skilled workers in the industry – the Heartland Greenway project will play a critical role in lowering costs, reducing our carbon footprint, and creating the types of family sustaining jobs our nation needs."

"LIUNA is proud to partner with Navigator on this innovative new project, which will create thousands of good union jobs for the highly trained, skilled, and experienced members of the Laborers, while advancing cutting-edge technology to capture and sequester carbon," said Terry O'Sullivan, General President of LIUNA. "This partnership will ensure that the benefits of the Heartland Greenway project go deeper than surface - level. By choosing to build this project with LIUNA, Navigator has made a conscious decision to invest into local communities along the pipeline route, communities in which our members are a part."

About Navigator CO 2 Ventures

Navigator CO₂ Ventures specializes in carbon capture and storage (CCS), and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,000 miles of midstream infrastructure since being founded in 2012. Navigator CO₂ Ventures will be hiring skilled individuals to fill new offices across the Heartland Greenway footprint in the Midwest United States, and we are committed to building and operating our projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations. For more information about Navigator CO₂ and the Heartland Greenway, visit our websites at: navigatorco2.com and heartlandgreenway.com.

