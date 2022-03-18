Informed XP Ranks No. 32 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Listed companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently recognized Informed XP as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic. As an extension of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the third annual list spans seven states, and includes 131 companies. Informed XP placed No. 32 for its 324% growth.

Since 2005, Informed XP has delivered human-centered solutions to create exceptional experiences, strengthen the value proposition, and accelerate transformation for our clients. This is the company's second appearance among Inc. Magazine's prestigious lists of top-performing companies.

"We are honored to be listed in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic rankings," said Tina Williams, Informed XP Founder and Principal. "UX, CX, service design, product design, and other human-centered design methodologies power successful outcomes for today's modernization, transformation, and innovation initiatives. We're fortunate to have a talented team, to work with incredible clients, and practice what we love. Witnessing the rise of UX while contributing to it, is exhilarating!"

The companies on this list had a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161 percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Informed XP

Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. Informed XP is a certified Women and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit informedxp.com .

Learn more about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

