AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) Surpasses $50 Million in Just over 50 Trading Days

Led by ETF industry pioneers, AXS is fast building a significant footprint in the ETF space

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced that the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI), has surpassed the $50 million asset mark in just over 50 trading days since the launch of the exchange-traded fund (ETF).

PPI is a first-of-its-kind multi-asset ETF designed to combat the pernicious effects that inflation can have on a portfolio, while seeking exposure to investments poised to do well in inflationary environments. Actively managed by ETF veteran John Davi, PPI is designed as a one-stop allocation to investments that have historically benefited from rising prices, including a dynamic mix of historically inflation-sensitive stocks and ETFs, such as commodities, TIPS, cyclical stocks such as industrials, materials, banks, home builders, and more.

"We've been very pleased with the marketplace's response to PPI, which we designed to provide a highly differentiated approach to not just blunting the impacts of inflation, but also finding the opportunities for upside that an inflationary environment can deliver," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Crossing the $50 million mark in just over 50 days of trading is an exciting milestone for our firm, but we are very much just getting started with our ETF efforts."

AXS's leadership team has been the driving force behind a number of innovative ETF "firsts," including many currently in the market that they launched at firms they previously founded, built and scaled. AXS's robust pipeline of ETFs offers a window into the firm's plans to continue building an innovative lineup of solutions that offer new access to investments for all types of investors.

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

TIPS are Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a type of U.S. Treasury security whose principal value is indexed to the rate of inflation. ETFs are liquid in that they are exchange traded.

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Equity Securities Risk: Equity securities may be particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, as the cost of capital rises and borrowing costs increase. Equity securities may decline significantly in price over short or extended periods of time, and such declines may occur in the equity market as a whole, or in only a particular country, company, industry or sector of the market.

Commodities Risk: Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the value of the Fund's shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner. The values of commodities may be affected by changes in overall market movements, real or perceived inflationary trends, commodity index volatility, changes in interest rates or currency exchange rates, population growth and changing demographics, international economic, political and regulatory developments, and factors affecting a particular region, industry or commodity.

Futures Contracts Risk: The Fund expects that certain of the Underlying ETFs in which it invests will utilize futures contracts for its commodities investments. The risk of a position in a futures contract may be very large compared to the relatively low level of margin the Underlying ETF is required to deposit. In many cases, a relatively small price movement in a futures contract may result in immediate and substantial loss or gain to the investor relative to the size of a required margin deposit. The prices of futures contracts may not correlate perfectly with movements in the securities or index underlying them.

TIPS Risk: Principal payments for Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities are adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). While this may provide a hedge against inflation, the returns may be relatively lower than those of other securities.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

(PRNewsfoto/AXS Investments) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXS Investments