Adventist HealthCare Earns Leadership Recognition from Baldrige Program

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its journey toward the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Adventist HealthCare's leadership system has earned a Malcolm Baldrige Category Best Practice Recognition, one of the nation's highest honors for performance excellence. Adventist HealthCare is the first multi-hospital health system in the Washington, D.C., region to earn this honor for outstanding leadership practices that create organizational success. The recognition establishes Adventist HealthCare as a world-class organization that can serve as a model for other businesses on how to consistently improve safety, ensure a positive patient experience, and optimize health outcomes – all while reducing costs.

"The past two years have been extremely difficult for healthcare systems," said Terry Forde, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "This honor is a concrete recognition that every team member across our system is united in our mission to extend physical, mental and spiritual healing through compassionate, high-quality care – even when facing the many challenges of COVID-19."

Adventist HealthCare earned the recognition based on its application and a site visit in the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award program. The program, created by an act of Congress, is managed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and provides a rigorous evaluation of quality practices and performance. Examiners spend a minimum of 300 hours reviewing each application. Strong applicants are awarded a site visit with more than 700 hours of interviews and analyses. Adventist HealthCare was the only healthcare system to receive a site visit in 2021.

"Healthcare is a team sport," explained John Sackett, Chief Operating Officer for Adventist HealthCare. "In order to achieve this recognition, every team member needed do their part to deploy our leadership system. When each employee puts their shoulder to the wheel, we can fully realize our vision of providing a world-class patient experience to every patient, every time."

As community members seek care in a competitive market, the recognition acts as an independent assessment of Adventist HealthCare's comprehensive health and well-being services. Emily Miller, Adventist HealthCare's Director of Performance and Operational Excellence, emphasized, "Following our processes not only guided us through overcoming the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 but also empowered us to continue moving forward even stronger."

"We are so pleased to be recognized with this Baldrige best practice award," said Forde. "And, as we share our story, we are honored to serve as an example to other organizations in bringing hope and healing to the community."

Adventist HealthCare offers a full range of health and wellness services to the community including acute hospital care, rehabilitation, mental and behavioral health services, home care, health education, a physician network and wellness services for businesses. Based in Gaithersburg, Adventist HealthCare is one of the largest employers in Maryland, with approximately 5,500 employees. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing

