Zurich adds select agencies to its F&I distribution strategy

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America is expanding its Finance and Insurance (F&I) sales distribution strategy by adding select F&I agencies to complement its national direct sales approach. The move lays a foundation for reaching a wider market of auto dealers across the United States. Zurich is one of the nation's leading providers of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance and F&I solutions for auto dealers offering a full suite of vehicle protection products for gas-combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

"Expansion into the F&I agency space is a game changer for us and a big win for auto dealers," said Vince Santivasi, Head of Direct Markets for Zurich North America. "Making our products, services and training available through select agencies means more auto dealers can access Zurich's F&I expertise and expanded capabilities to benefit the bottom line for their businesses."

Zurich's F&I Agency operations, led by Todd Kaminski, Head of Business Development, launched in January and is developing a network of select F&I agents to represent Zurich to auto dealers across the U.S. These agents have access to Zurich's F&I products, programs and solutions designed to meet the unique needs of auto dealerships and their customers. In addition to industry-leading vehicle protection products, offerings available through select agents include income development and profit participation programs, as well as compliance resources to help dealers maximize profits and address a growing and changing environment.

As with Zurich's direct sales force, Zurich's F&I agencies are backed by the Zurich brand, well known for its financial strength and stability, industry-leading risk management resources and customer service.

Zurich has utilized a direct market distribution model to sell F&I products and services to auto dealers for more than 50 years.

"We remain steadfastly committed to our robust national sales force," added Santivasi. "Combining the stellar reputation and proven success of our Direct Markets sales team with the expanded reach and expertise of select F&I agencies only strengthens our opportunities and broadens our horizons."

Agents interested in learning more can visit Zurich's F&I Agencies.

Zurich can trace its roots in the automotive industry to 1922. Over the last 100 years, Zurich has evolved alongside its auto dealer customers, listening to their needs and challenges, and developing solutions that help accelerate their growth and protect their legacy.

"As we celebrate 100 years of service to auto dealers, we also are focused on the next 100 years of customer service, innovation and sustainability," added Santivasi. "Adding select agents to our distribution model to help reach more auto dealers is one way we are looking to the future."

