Northeastern Arizona Community College Launches a New Enrollment Hub to Boost First-Generation College Access

In collaboration with TargetX, Northland Pioneer College launches a new CRM platform to personalize communication with prospective students; remove barriers to enrollment and student success

SHOW LOW, Ariz., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northland Pioneer College , a community college serving a demographically diverse population of Native American, first-generation, and working adult students, today announced the launch of a new digital and mobile-friendly enrollment hub that will remove barriers to college access and enrollment. In collaboration with Liaison company TargetX , the developer of a CRM platform for student success and enrollment, admissions staff and other college personnel will be able to use a single platform to track the progress prospective students make toward enrolling—and work collaboratively to guide them through the process.

"College access and completion offers a pathway to social and economic mobility, but the complexity of the enrollment process itself can too often be a deterrent for students from underserved backgrounds and first-generation students," said Dr. Chato Hazelbaker, president of Northland Pioneer College. "To deliver on our affordability and access mission and support the college-going aspirations of more students, we need to create an enrollment experience that is easier for students to navigate and more supportive of their needs."

After experiencing an enrollment decline, Northland Pioneer College has set an ambitious institution-wide goal in 2022 to grow enrollment as part of a three-year strategic plan . Over the past year, the college gathered data on its internal enrollment process and determined that a significant number of students who began the application process ultimately never registered. The launch of the TargetX CRM at Northland Pioneer College is part of its internal initiative to enhance the student intake and onboarding processes—and remove barriers to access and enrollment.

Colleges and universities nationwide continue to grapple with two consecutive years of declining enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the largest decreases occurring at community colleges and among first-generation students. Nationally, Native American student enrollment dropped 13% between 2020 and 2021—the largest decline of any racial or ethnic group. More than 28 percent of Northland Pioneer students identify as American Indian/Alaskan Native. More than 80 percent of students attend part-time, and nearly a third are older than 25.

To streamline the enrollment experience for these diverse student demographics, the college will use a centralized hub from TargetX that will enable students to view their progress in the enrollment process and identify which milestones need to be completed. The TargetX platform will integrate with the college's existing Salesforce platform to provide a customized solution to support enrollment and engagement on campus. Once students are enrolled, advisors and student support personnel will use the TargetX Retention Suite to receive early alerts, provide information on student services, and communicate proactively with students who may be at risk of withdrawing.

"To counter historic declines in enrollment, community colleges are finding new and creative ways to scale the sort of high-touch communication and support students need to navigate the enrollment and financial aid process," said Sasha Peterson, chief innovation officer at Liaison International and CEO of TargetX. "This work is about creating an enrollment experience that is more responsive and accessible to students throughout the process—while at the same time empowering administrators with the insights they need to support students during every step of the journey."

The integration is the latest example of Liaison's Total Enrollment approach, which enables institutions to integrate historically-siloed products, applications, and workflow tools from other technology providers, such as Salesforce, alongside those developed by Liaison. The features and functionality from across the Liaison family of products provide campus leaders with a unique set of planning, analytics, outreach and communication tools and services to help institutions navigate complex enrollment and retention challenges and tailor support for incoming and enrolled students.

About Northland Pioneer College: Northland Pioneer College (NPC) is a regionally accredited, publicly supported, comprehensive community college serving Navajo County, Arizona. Campuses are located in four of the largest Navajo County communities: Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake/Taylor and Winslow. Instructional centers are located in Hopi/Polacca, Kayenta and Whiteriver. NPC also partners with community members in Apache County, Arizona, with instructional centers in Springerville/Eagar and St. Johns. NPC is governed by the Navajo County Community College District, the nation's second-largest community college service area – 21,158 square miles (54,800 km2). The Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache Indian Reservations occupy more than 60 percent of the total land in the college's service area. NPC has an open admissions policy.

About TargetX: TargetX is a higher education CRM company that provides an enterprise-wide solution to help colleges manage relationships with their most important constituencies, including prospective students, current students, alumni and potential donors. The company's Enterprise CRM is built on the powerful development platform of Salesforce.com — the worldwide leader in customer relationship management and a pioneer in cloud computing. With its 15-year reputation for innovative technology and industry expertise, TargetX has become one of the most trusted CRM providers in higher education. To learn more, visit targetx.com .

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate and post-bac programs across more than 1,500 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment and student success goals. Liaison's campaign management, enrollment and recruitment tools include TargetX and the Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP) as well as its Centralized Application Service (CAS), Othot, SlideRoom, and Time2Track. To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

