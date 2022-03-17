Neiman Marcus Group Names Katie Anderson Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

The Integrated Luxury Retailer Hires Financial Veteran to Lead the Organization's Financial Operations and Reporting

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Katie Anderson to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 4, 2022. In this role, she will join the group leadership team and report to Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.

Anderson joins the Company with a strong tenure of leading financial strategy and reporting at notable private and public companies. She formerly served as Chief Financial Officer at Guess?, Inc. Prior to this, Anderson served as Chief Financial Officer of California Pizza Kitchen and Sprinkles. Anderson started her career in investment banking at Citigroup, Inc. and then Moelis & Company.

Anderson will drive all financial functions for the Company as well as risk management, real estate, supply chain, and track progress towards the luxury retailer's growth execution and strategy. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Company as it continues to invest in digital first, stores, data, technology, and supply chain.

"As we continue to execute our growth roadmap, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences, ensuring we make decisions that drive sustainable and profitable growth as well high customer lifetime value is key to our long-term success," said van Raemdonck. "Katie's accomplished background and financial acumen will guide NMG as we deliver against our key priorities to make life extraordinary for our customers, luxury brand partners, and associates. I am confident that her experienced leadership in both public and private companies will be an asset to NMG as we evolve with a rapidly changing industry."



The Company's NMG|Way culture fosters belonging and operates with a growth mindset. Anderson is another strong addition to NMG's woman co-founded and majority-women-led organization. Women represent the majority of the Company's Board of Directors, over 50 percent of leaders vice president and above, and 68 percent of all corporate and store employees. In addition, over 50 percent of the Company's 9,000 associates identify as minorities.

"I am thrilled to be joining Neiman Marcus Group at this exciting time," said Anderson. "NMG's financial strength and powerful brand positioning of Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman as the integrated luxury retailer of choice speaks to their ongoing investments in their customers, luxury brand partners, and associates. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive value creation for the company."

NMG's Interim Chief Financial Officer Mark Weinsten will transition from his role with the Company following Anderson's appointment. Weinsten's expertise and deep knowledge of the NMG business through his previous role as Interim Chief Operating Officer was a valuable asset during this transition period to ensure the continuity of the Company's financial strength and key initiatives.

