LIMITED EDITION FOREVER 21 X FUBU COLLECTION LAUNCHES ONLINE AND ACROSS ALL US DOORS AT THE ICONIC RETAILER

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retailer, Forever 21 announced its partnership with legendary streetwear brand, FUBU for an exclusive co-branded collection, now available on forever21.com and in Forever 21 stores nationwide.

The new Forever 21 x FUBU collection features the most popular FUBU styles and staples from the 90s and early 2000s including branded velour sweatsuits, denim sets, bucket hats and oversized jerseys. The vibrant collection offers classic styles that, like its 90's inspiration, are influenced by music, popular culture, and fashion providing a sense of nostalgia with a modern twist. Forever 21 and FUBU have both played an integral role in crafting cultural and consumer trends over the past three decades and this collaboration celebrates their combined multigenerational impact.

"Like us, Forever 21 is well known for its unique collaborations," stated Daymond John, one of the founders of FUBU. "FUBU is a great brand for Forever 21 because of its classic nostalgia that appeals to a broad range of customers. The Forever 21 x FUBU designs capture the historic DNA of the brand and make it current for today's consumer."

Following the appointment of retail veteran Winnie Park earlier this year, Forever 21 has doubled down on collaborations as part of its strategy to bring distinguished fashion and partnerships to diverse audiences, both online and in-store. This collection is an example of how Forever 21 is driving an omnichannel consumer experience and bringing legacy brands to life for Gen Z and other key consumer groups.

"Forever 21 has strengthened its commitment to partnering with iconic brands like FUBU to bring our customers unique products and experiences. FUBU's focus on its heritage and on giving back to the community speaks to our customers on many levels," said Winnie Park, CEO at Forever 21.

The Forever 21 x FUBU collection will celebrate community with an exclusive launch event on March 19, 2022, at the Forever 21 store in Culver City, California where a portion of proceeds from all FUBU items sold that day at the location will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Venice.

Riding on its massive success of the 90s and early 2000s, FUBU is currently enjoying a renewed enthusiasm for its brand due to the renaissance of nostalgic brands and their organic link to the social movements that were galvanized in 2020. This iconic collaboration kicks off a year of co-branded collections and licensing partnerships for Forever 21.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today's preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 540 locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About FUBU

FOR US, BY US...FOREVER What began as a "bunch of hats" made by Daymond John and his close friends in Hollis, Queens have turned the partners of FUBU into leaders of one of the most successful lifestyle brands of all time and the creators of an entire category of marketing innovations that are now considered to be staples of industry. The earliest collection consisted of a small line of tops and hats with the FUBU logo. By 1995, an extensive sportswear line was designed and produced by FUBU, using raw materials imported from around the world. With the success of the collection, distributors and investors came calling. At its peak in 1998, FUBU grossed over $350 million in annual worldwide sales. Over the next two decades, FUBU has received several honors for their entrepreneurial achievements. These include two Congressional Awards, two NAACP Awards, the Pratt Institute Award, the Christopher Wallace Award, the Online Hip Hop Award and a Citation of Honor from the Queens Borough President. To date, over 5,000 stores have carried the FUBU collection and more than $6 billion in merchandise has been sold at retail.

