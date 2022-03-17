Leland Little Auction House Announces Expansion Into Real Estate

Leland Little, a Hillsborough based fine art auction house announces the addition of a real estate department, Leland Little Properties. The department will be led by Beth Louden, North Carolina real estate market veteran. Expect exceptional North Carolina based homes and properties starting at $1M.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland Little is pleased to announce its newest department, Leland Little Properties. For the last 20 years, Leland Little has become known for connecting an international network of clients with museum quality objects at auction. The goal for the Properties Department is to connect that same carefully cultivated roster of clients with a signature level of real estate, as would be expected of Leland Little's offerings. Properties will be offered through the traditional real estate sales process. Prices will start at $1M and focus on North Carolina properties.

The Properties Department will be led by Director and Broker, Beth Louden. Beth brings decades of experience in the real estate market, with established and long-lasting relationships from Winston Salem to Wilmington. Her portfolio includes some of the most valuable properties in the Piedmont. Whether clients are searching for an exceptional property to call home or the perfect buyer for one-of-a-kind real estate, Beth brings the expertise synonymous with the Leland Little name.

"My contribution to my clients' happiness and well-being in matters of home is of utmost importance to me. A home has a soul and a journey just like its owners. I am thrilled to bring success to the endeavor." states Beth Louden, Director and Broker, Leland Little Properties.

About Leland Little - Leland Little has specialized in the sale of fine high end collectible objects for over 20 years, with sales achieving over $17 million per year and growing. The strength of Leland Little is a team of experienced professionals dedicated to their fields.

