Instacart Partners With Office Depot to Offer Same-Day Delivery of Office and School Supplies

New Relationship Gives Instacart Customers Access to Same-Day Delivery from more than 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), today announced they will offer same-day delivery from more than 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the U.S. as Instacart continues to broaden the selection of household goods on its marketplace. Now, via Instacart, more than 70 million U.S. households can shop from a wide selection of office and school supplies from Office Depot including printer and ink supplies, computers and electronics, notebooks, desk organizers and more, to be delivered from the store to their doors in as fast as one hour.

Over the last two years, Instacart has seen steady double-digit growth of deliveries containing office and school supplies as remote work and learning continue to play a part in the household rhythm.

"We're excited to team up with Instacart to provide customers with an additional on-demand delivery option to help them get the products they need to thrive at work, home and school," said Jamie Columbus, Vice President of eCommerce for Office Depot. "With solutions that help to promote well-being and productivity, encourage collaboration and maximize productivity from anywhere, we're committed to helping small business owners, home office professionals, students and teachers find what they need with quick shopping and delivery options that are most convenient for them."

"As workplaces across the country continue to embrace remote work, we're proud to partner with Office Depot to unlock same-day delivery of office and school supplies for more households around the country," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We're focused on expanding the selection available on the Instacart marketplace for customers, and the addition of another leading office supplies retailer like Office Depot helps take that one step further. Whether shopping for printer ink, mailing supplies, folders, sticky notes, we're continuing to offer customers a seamless shopping experience that helps them create a more productive home workspace."

To begin shopping from Instacart for same-day delivery of Office Depot products, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/office-depot or select the Office Depot storefront on the Instacart mobile app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 750 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook , Twitte r and Instagram .

ODP, ODP Business Solutions, and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

