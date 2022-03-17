Fresh Cravings® Offers $20,000 in Cash Prizes with Find The Golden Lid Sweepstakes

Contest encourages consumers to find Fresh Cravings limited-edition golden lid hummus packaging at Walmart stores nationwide

PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings, a family-owned snacking brand known for chilled salsas and hummus dips, is giving away $20,000 in cash prizes with its Find The Golden Lid Sweepstakes. Now through March 28th, 31 lucky individuals who find a golden-colored lid on select Fresh Cravings Hummus products in Walmart stores nationwide will be randomly selected to win one of the cash prizes. These limited-edition golden lids can be found on Fresh Cravings' Hummus lineup, which includes Roasted Red Pepper, Classic, Roasted Garlic, Everything Bagel, Honey Jalapeño, and Spicy Red Pepper.

"As a company overall, and especially as marketers, we've had to think creatively when facing current supply chain challenges," said Jay Whitney, CMO of FoodStory Brands. "We took what could have been an issue with mismatched lids—one that is a departure from our black lid aesthetic—and turned it into a fun, consumer-friendly treasure hunt. As soon as we saw these unique golden lids, we immediately thought about brightening up our customers' shopping experience and their snacking moments."

To enter the Find The Golden Lid Sweepstakes, participants are encouraged to visit their local Walmart store and look for a golden-colored lid on any Fresh Cravings Hummus product found in the Deli section. Once a golden lid is found, participants must post a photo or video to Instagram of the Fresh Cravings Hummus with the golden lid, include the hashtags #FreshCravingsGold and #FCSweepstakes, and mention @FreshCravingsSalsa. For the entry to be eligible, participants must also follow Fresh Cravings on Instagram.

Three cash prizes remain in the sweepstakes, which include two drawings with ten $500 winners and a final grand prize drawing where one lucky winner will receive $5,000. Winners are randomly selected and announced via Fresh Cravings' Instagram story and via direct message.

For more information about Fresh Cravings' Find The Golden Lid Sweepstakes including rules, visit https://www.freshcravings.com/goldenlidsweepstakes. To learn more about Fresh Cravings and where to find its hummus at a Walmart near you, visit www.freshcravings.com.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe all snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. That's why we created a vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa. Our refrigerated salsa is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and zesty peppers that are never cooked or pasteurized. Available in conventional and organic, Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style, Chunky, and Pico de Gallo salsas all pack incredible flavor and are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than other national brands. Now the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings Hummus is the only one on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and our recipe is blended with a short list of high-quality ingredients like chickpeas and savory tahini. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa on Facebook and Instagram.

