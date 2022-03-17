College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2022

College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2022 .

College Consensus Logo (PRNewswire)

With student debt at an all-time high, more students than ever are looking for quality education at an affordable cost.

Tuition has outpaced both inflation and financial aid, and 70% of college students say that finances played a role in their college decision. To afford college, many students find themselves taking out hefty student loans that require a lifetime of repayment.

Thankfully, a number of colleges and universities are working to increase their affordability, providing great educational value at low tuition rates. The Top 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities offer students the chance to graduate with an impressive degree in their hand and money in their wallet.

To determine The 50 Best Value Online Colleges we combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to find the best schools. We then ranked these schools by affordability based on out-of-state tuition and fees as listed by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The top 10 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2022 are:

Brigham Young University Western Carolina University Ferris State University Eastern Illinois University North Dakota State University University of North Dakota Southern Illinois University-Carbondale University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh CUNY City College CUNY Hunter College

Visit the ranking to see the full list of schools.

"With the burden of student debt at an all-time high, getting a college degree at a reasonable cost is more important to students and families than ever," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "By listing the top schools in order of affordability, our ranking of the Best Value Colleges & Universities allows students to instantly see what are the best schools at the best price."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of our Annual Consensus Rankings. Throughout March and April, College Consensus will be publishing dozens of new national, regional, and state college rankings for 2022.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE College Consensus