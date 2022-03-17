Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center is the First Hospital in the Western United States to Perform a Total Knee Replacement Procedure with THINK Surgical's Leading Robot System

THINK Surgical's TSolution One® Robot Features Unmatched Choice of Implant Options

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic robotic surgery, proudly announced Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center became the first facility in the western United States to utilize the latest iteration of the TSolution One robot from THINK Surgical. The system, manufactured by the Fremont, CA - based company features a true, active robot which supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.

I am very excited to be offering what I consider the next-level, robotic technology to my patients - Ronald Hillock , M.D.

The procedure was performed by Ronald Hillock, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon on staff at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and a partner at the Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center. Dr. Hillock lauded the system stating, "I am very excited to be offering what I consider the next-level, robotic technology to my patients. I've evaluated all the other systems on the market, and, in my opinion, none compares to the cutting accuracy of this system. Accurate cuts are crucial to ensure proper fit of the implant and avoid loosening which commonly results from poor cuts."

"We are privileged to work with Dr. Hillock and the orthopedics team at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Our active robot system helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with outstanding accuracy and precision. Moreover, our robot offers the only open implant library in orthopedics, which allows surgeons to choose the implant best suited for their patients from a selection featuring multiple companies."

"We are proud to be the first hospital in the West offering this innovation in robotic technology and orthopedic surgery," added Sajit Pullarkat, CEO/Managing Director, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. "This technology shows our commitment to provide advanced orthopedic care within our community."

The TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations into one integrated system to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning software allows the surgeon to design a roadmap for the joint replacement in a virtual environment leveraging a choice of implant options. One the day of the surgery, the surgeon uses the active robot to execute the pre-planned procedure preparing the joint according to the surgeon's plan delivering precise, accurate placement of implants.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available, active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

About Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Centennial Hills Hospital is a member of The Valley Health System, a system comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, outpatient services and physician practices, cares for patients throughout Southern Nevada and surrounding communities. Located in northwest Las Vegas, the hospital offers a wide range of healthcare services including emergency care, surgical services, cardiovascular and advanced neurological care, women's health, maternity and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, and specialty programs in stroke, chest pain, orthopedics, advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine, and outpatient therapy, and a freestanding emergency facility, the ER at Valley Vista in North Las Vegas, NV.

THINK Surgical, TSolution One, TPLAN and TCAT are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2022 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

