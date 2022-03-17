Beacon Ridge Capital Management Expands US Single-Family Rental Strategy in High Growth Markets with New Investment Partnership

Beacon Ridge Single-Family Rental Income Fund LP successfully debuts for qualified US and Offshore LPs

Expands Professional Team and moves into new corporate headquarters

Enters New Investment Partnership to deploy up to $700M in SFR Assets

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Ridge Capital Management (BRCM) a real estate investment management and advisory firm specializing in Single-Family Rental (SFR) investments, today announced the closing of a new investment partnership with a prominent global institutional investor. The partnership will initially recapitalize an existing portfolio of homes owned or controlled by BRCM and will have the capacity to acquire and develop more than $700 million of SFR in high-growth markets across the U.S., with an emphasis on tenant satisfaction through best-in-class management and service.

"BRCM had an exceptional growth period in 2021 as we've seen the increase in demand for the SFR sector," said Mark DeSario, BRCM Chairman and CEO. "Our investment team, led by CIO Craig Krandel, and Robby Napp, has been at the forefront of this nascent sector for over a decade, and their leadership has contributed to SFR's evolution as an institutional asset class. We look forward to growing our team as we expand our portfolio into additional high growth markets."

The new investment partnership coincides with BRCM's successful launch of Beacon Ridge Single-Family Rental Income Fund, LP a perpetual, open-ended private fund designed to provide qualified purchasers and offshore investors access to the SFR market sector. Over the first six months of operation the Fund has acquired or committed to acquire more than $200 million in homes across nine markets. In the wake of the pandemic, the SFR industry has offered investors tangible assets that have shown return despite national economic shifts. The partnership enables BRCM to acquire, renovate, and lease a larger-scale portfolio of SFR homes across strategic geographic markets, shielding volatility or fluctuation in any single location. The fund is designed to deliver steady and recurring tax advantaged income to its LPs, providing risk-adjusted total return.

"BRCM's strategy of acquiring and holding assets over an extended investment cycle through a perpetual fund sets us apart from other players in this sector," said BRCM CIO Craig Krandel. "Our ability to provide HNW individuals and family offices with recurring income and exposure to an asset class that historically is a hedge against inflation differentiates us from other operators. This new strategic partnership with a global institutional investor reflects their confidence in our team and a shared optimism around the market opportunity."

To meet the growing demands on the firm, BRCM has recruited key professionals with extensive experience in the SFR real estate sector. The corporate headquarters in Boca Raton opened in 2021 and BRCM plans to expand the team in 2022 and is actively recruiting acquisition and asset management specialists.

About Beacon Ridge Capital Management

Beacon Ridge Capital Management ("BRCM") is a real estate investment management and advisory firm specializing in single-family rental investments. Founded in 2020, BRCM develops asset-backed investment products designed to produce recurring income with low volatility. The team is made up of capital market experts, asset acquisition specialists and highly experienced portfolio and asset management professionals with deep industry expertise in the SFR sector. The corporate headquarters is in South Florida, with offices in Boston. BRCM is sponsored by global investors and has a substantial management-owned position. www.beaconridgecap.com

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. © 2022

