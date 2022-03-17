Balto Leads the Contact Center Market in Real-Time Guidance with 150+ Customers

High functioning integrations creates short-cycle customer success

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, has passed the 150 customer mark and continues to grow at over 100% year-over-year. Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance continues to get smarter and add more value to embedded contact center as a service (CCaaS) systems with the announcement in August of 2021 of Real-Time Quality Assurance and Real-Time Coaching, critical features needed in the contact center.

Balto has also continued to expand the number of CCaaS integrations with its platform, solidifying the company's foothold in the real-time guidance space and shortening time-to-value for even more customers. With over 50 available integrations and growing — including Genesys, RingCentral, 8x8, Five9, TalkDesk, Zoom and Salesforce — Balto has an unprecedented ability to connect across a wide set of platforms so contact center agents can have better conversations with customers that increase customer satisfaction and lead to higher sales.

Doubling down on over five years of helping contact centers with Real-Time Guidance, in 2022 Balto is serving the industry with the creation of two new game-changing resources that will help companies make better investment decisions. First is the Conversation Excellence Lab (CEL). The CEL is conducting original contact center research that will make major contributions to CCaaS workforce and operations optimization.

The second is the Balto Real-Time Index. The Balto Real-Time Index will leverage data from 100 million real-time calls that have been enhanced by Balto, summarizing the findings by industry for critical contact center KPIs such as sentiment, optimized language, talk speed, conversation win rates, and compliance. The Conversation Excellent Lab and the Balto Real-Time Index will publish information in the public domain, accessible for free.

In addition to serving the industry by publishing key performance data in the public domain, Balto is working tirelessly to serve current and future customers by advancing its industry-leading contact center solutions by bringing the next generation of real-time guidance to market. Balto recently introduced the second generation of its proprietary AI, bringing new intent-based language processing to its best-in-class voice recognition capabilities. Additionally, Balto will integrate real-time chat, advanced reporting, and multi-language into its core platform in 2022.

Balto's momentum in this fast-growing $19.5 billion dollar market has positioned it for continued growth in the enterprise SaaS market in 2022. With a forecast to more than double revenue and customer count, Balto's growth is accelerating through major industry CCaaS partnerships and investments from industry heavyweights like RingCentral Ventures . Lastly, Balto has been recognized by Gartner as a critical vendor in the CCaaS ecosystem.

About Balto

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

