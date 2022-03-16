Advertise With Us
ZENVIA Reports Q4 and FY 2021

Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

- Strong top line growth and improved revenue mix leading to higher profitability

- Net Revenues increased 46.3% YoY in Q4 and 42.5% in FY

- Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 1330bps to 32.6% in Q4 and 640bps to 32.3% in FY

SÃO PAULO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating and financial metrics. 4Q 2021 numbers fully consolidate D1 and two months of SenseData (November + December).

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "2021 was a special year for us at Zenvia. It was the year of our IPO at Nasdaq, an important milestone in our long-term strategy of becoming a global platform that empowers companies to create a new world of experiences.

Back in 2019, we were the leading communications platform in Brazil, with SMS Termination comprising most of our revenues. We ended 2021 as the leading CX platform in Latin America empowering businesses of all sizes to create unique, highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences throughout the customer journeys with brands, in all available channels. Now, one-third of our revenues and almost 80% of our gross profit come from beyond-SMS business. What made this possible was our extraordinary team of Humanz that executed a well-crafted growth strategy that aims at benefiting all Humans.

After new product launches and five acquisitions in these last three years, we are now at an inflection point: 2022 will be the year when we lay the foundations for the profitable growth ahead, accelerating the integration of all businesses into one powerful platform and deploying a new go-to-market strategy to provide the best SaaS experiences for brands, allowing them to offer an unparallel end-customer journey."

Financial Highlights Q4 2021

  • Net Revenues increased 46.3% YoY to R$190.2 million, with organic growth of 26.1%
  • Net Revenue Expansion Rate (NRE) of 122%, +770bps vs Q4 2020
  • Adjusted Gross Profit totaled R$62.1 million, +147.5% YoY, with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 1,330bps to 32.6%

Financial Highlights FY 2021

  • Net Revenues increased 42.5% YoY to R$612.3 million, with organic growth of 32.8%
  • Revenues from Beyond SMS Termination reached 35% of the total
  • Adjusted Gross Profit totaled R$197.9 million, +77.9% YoY, with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 640bps to 32.3%
  • Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination represented 77% of the total for the year

M&A and Integration Activity

  • Acquisition of Movidesk in December 2021, with closing expected in Q2 2022
  • First phase of D1 integration concluded; Zenvia will continue to accelerate the process, improving its go-to-market strategy and boosting synergies
  • SenseData Integration: back-office activities and structures fully integrated

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Number of active customers grew by 25.3% YoY to 11,827
  • Partnership with digital commerce platform VTEX to integrate solutions, aiming at turning the e-commerce journey into a more personalized and efficient experience for customers
  • #RA1000 seal from Reclame Aqui in Brazil, a prestige recognition for companies that provide the best customer experience and are recognized by their clients

Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated Revenue in Q4 2021 totaled BRL 190.2 million, an increase of 46.3% YoY reflecting both strong organic growth and M&A gains. The organic growth rate of 26.1% reflects a higher number of active customers (+25.3% yoy) and a 770bps increase in the Net Revenue Expansion rate to 122%. Net Revenues were also impacted by the SMS seasonality related to Black Friday and Christmas. SMS revenues went up 11.2% YoY in 4Q 2021.

Revenue from Beyond SMS Termination, which carries higher gross margins, represented 35% of the total revenue in full year 2021, attesting solid execution and leading to improved profitability.

D1 and Sensedata acquisitions contributed BRL 26.3 million in Q4 2021 and BRL 41.5 million in full-year 2021 to our consolidated net revenues. It is important to highlight that Q4 2021 fully consolidates D1 and only two months of SenseData. Movidesk transaction is expected to be concluded in Q2 2022.

Robust consolidated revenue results for the quarter and year 2021 confirm our ability to continue succeeding through organic client base and usage expansions, while our M&A strategy has and will further improve the revenue mix.

Profitability

Adjusted Gross Profit increased a solid 147.5% in the quarter to BRL 62.1 million, reflecting the strong revenue growth and improved mix, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 1,330bps to 32.6%. It is important to highlight that the improved revenue mix helps soften the impact of the seasonal higher SMS volumes over profitability. Thus, Adjusted Gross Margin in Q4 2021 was down 350bps sequentially, compared to a drop of 1,210bps in Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (pro-forma excluding D1 acquisition), Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 350bps YoY in the quarter.

Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination reached 77% of the total in 2021, with a strong mix improvement throughout the year as a direct result of our diversification strategy and recent acquisitions to position Zenvia as a SaaS company.

Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021 was BRL 40.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%. Excluding the impacts related to acquisitions earn-outs, normalized EBITDA in FY 2021 was BRL 0.2 million.

Guidance

Zenvia is initiating guidance for the fiscal year 2022 ending December 31, 2022.



FY 2022
Guidance

Revenue (millions)


BRL $875 - $925

     Y/Y Growth


43% - 51%

     Organic Y/Y Growth1



32% - 34%

Adjusted Gross Margin


35.0% - 36.0%

     Y/Y Expansion


2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p.





 1Organic revenue growth guidance excludes revenue from acquisitions that closed after January 1, 2021 

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 10:00 am EST to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here. Additional information can be found at Zenvia Investor Relations website at https://investors.zenvia.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Shay Chor

Fernando Schneider

ir@zenvia.com

Media Relations – Danthi Comunicações

Carla de Azevedo | (+55 21) 99361-1422 | carla@danthicomunicações.com.br

Gabriel Martins | (+55 21) 98388-4801 | gabriel@danthicomunicações.com.br

About ZENVIA
ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control.

Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Financial Statement


Q4

Full Year


2021

2020

Variation

2021

2020

Variation


(non audited)

(non audited)

(non audited)

(audited)


(in thousands of R$)

(%)

(in thousands of R$)

(%)

Revenue

190,263

130,021

46.3%

612,324

429,701

42.5%

Cost of services 

-133,919

-108,087

23.9%

-431,419

-325,870

32.4%

Gross profit 

56,344

21,934

156.9%

180,905

103,831

74.2%

Selling and marketing expenses

-19,853

-9,448

110.1%

-80,367

-33,589

139.3%

Administrative expenses

-28,321

-21,412

32.3%

-154,999

-71,667

116.3%

Research and development expenses

-30,208

-4,517

568.8%

-46,308

-15,637

196.1%

Allowance for credit losses

-1,650

-2,442

-32.4%

-6,303

-4,205

49.9%

Other income and expenses, net

58,814

-1527

-3951.6%

60,572

-840

-7311.0%

Operating profit 

35,126

-17,412

-301.7%

-46,500

-22,107

110.3%

Finance costs

-13,960

-9,658

44.5%

-51,767

-26,580

94.8%

Finance income

11,706

15,625

-25.1%

32,798

19,217

70.7%

Net finance costs 

-2,254

5,967

-137.8%

-18,969

-7,363

157.6%

Loss before income tax and social contribution 

32,872

-11,445

-387.2%

-65,469

-29,470

122.2%

Deferred income tax and social contribution

9,800

759

1191.2%

23,313

8,480

174.9%

Current income tax and social     contribution

-400

871

-145.9%

-2,490

-441

464.6%

Loss for the year 

42,272

-9,815

-530.7%

-44,646

-21,431

108.3%

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow


Full Year


2021
(non audited)

2020
(audited)


(in thousands of R$)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

-97,260

46,143

Net cash used in investing activities

-351,051

-61,591

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

935,033

62,052

Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

35,530

1,033

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

522,252

47,637

Consolidated Balance Sheet


Dec 31, 2020
(audited)

Dec 31, 2021
(non audited)

Assets



Current assets

154,686

766,059

   Cash and cash equivalents

59,979

582,231

   Trade and other receivables

86,009

142,407

   Tax assets

4,897

15,936

   Financial instruments

-

74

   Prepayments

2,516

20,918

   Other assets

1,285

4,493




Non-current assets

298,558

1,077,790

   Tax assets

40

112

   Prepayments

1,931

2,271

   Interest earning bank deposits

2,227

7,005

   Property, plant and equipment

12,495

15,732

   Intangible assets and goodwill

281,475

1,050,357

   Deferred Tax Assets

390

2,276

   Other Assets


37




Total assets

453,244

1,843,849




Liabilities



Current liabilities

226,438

429,883

   Loans and borrowings

56,197

64,415

   Trade and other payables

100,036

144,424

   Liabilities from acquisitions

53,520

176,069

   Current tax liabilities

8,898

15,736

   Employee benefits

6,678

21,926

   Lease liabilities

1,109

2,220

   Deferred revenue


4,582

   Taxes to be paid in installments


511




Non-current liabilities

111,458

210,764

   Liabilities from acquisitions

40,228

60,220

   Trade and other payables

201

936

   Loans and borrowings

42,778

143,723

   Lease liabilities

1,649

2,038

   Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks

2,267

1,369

   Deferred tax liabilities

23,184

1,756

   Taxes to be paid in installments

-

722

   Employee Benefits

1,151





Shareholders' equity

115,348

1,203,202

   Capital

130,292

957,523

   Reserves

5,454

226,599

   Translation reserve

1,033

34,638

   Accumulated losses

(21,431)

(15,558)




Total equity and liabilities

453,244

1,843,849

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Gross Profit and Gross Margin


Q4

Full Year



2021
(non audited)

2020
(non audited)

2021
(non audited)

2020
(audited)



(in thousands of R$)






Gross profit 

56,344

21,934

180,905

103,831


(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations

5,720

3,142

16,985

7,042


Non-GAAP Gross Profit(2)

62,064

25,076

197,890

110,873


Revenue

190,263

130,021

612,324

429,701


Gross margin(3)

29.6%

16.9%

29.5%

24.2%


Non-GAAP Gross Margin(4)

32.6%

19.3%

32.3%

25.8%


Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA


Q4         

Full Year      


2021
(non audited)

2020
(non audited)

2021
(non audited)

2020
(audited)


(in thousands of R$)

EBITDA

49,296

-9,002

-5,369

5,180

(+) Expenses related to branch closing


2,858


2,858

(+) Expenses related to IPO grants

253


45,618


Adjusted EBITDA

49,549

-6,144

40,249

8,038







Indebtedness





Full Year

Full Year


Interest

2021

2020



(in thousands of R$)

Working capital

100% CDI+2.40% to 5.46%,
TJLP+2.98% or 24%

163,138

97,396

BNDES Prosoft  

TJLP+2.96%

1,579

Debentures

18.16%

45,000

Total 


208,138

98,975

