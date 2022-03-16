Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit North America

The in-person and digital event experience will showcase the latest research, insights, and best practices to help B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders achieve measurable results and drive revenue growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for B2B Summit North America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, May 2–4, 2022. In-person attendees can begin participating in specialized pre-event sessions, including facilitated discussions and workshops, starting Sunday, May 1.

B2B Summit North America is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to align their growth strategies with the latest research, models, and case studies — all designed with their organization's priorities in mind. In addition to new research and insights being unveiled, six-time Grammy Award-nominated band Black Pumas will perform at the event.

In 2022, B2B marketing leaders plan to prioritize a range of growth strategies, including delivering a more positive buying experience, pursuing new markets and new buyers, and improving productivity. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align their revenue engine — their marketing, sales, and product functions — with their business strategy report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.

B2B Summit, with more than 100 role-based sessions, will also explore how B2B leaders can anticipate ever-changing buyer needs and drive best practices that result in top-notch customer experiences.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Invest Shrewdly In Customer Obsession. Companies that are customer-obsessed — authentically and consistently putting the customer at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations — outperform their peers in all impact metrics that matter. This session will outline what customer obsession means for B2B organizations and how everyone in the organization can make the right customer-obsessed decisions every day. Companies that are customer-obsessed — authentically and consistently putting the customer at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations — outperform their peers in all impact metrics that matter. This session will outline what customer obsession means for B2B organizations and how everyone in the organization can make the right customer-obsessed decisions every day.

The CMO's Handbook For Nurturing Innovation. B2B marketing leaders must transform their organizations to fulfill their new purpose: serving as creator of organizational success. This transformation will require innovation in strategy, process, programs, and practices. This session will highlight the best practices to build and advance an organization's innovation engine.

Unlocking Growth And Creativity: Marketing In An Insights World. Technology advancements and continuous information access have changed the world. As such, data-driven capabilities are transforming marketing's capabilities for innovating and demonstrating impact. This session will explore how creativity and growth are enhanced by automation and insights.

The New Digital Sales Experience: A Manifesto For Sales Technology Users. Customer-centricity has rightly been a mantra for B2B, but those who build and deploy sales tech must take a seller-centric approach to drive performance. This session will lay out a set of practical guidelines for leaders to deliver value stemming from sales technology investments.

Empowering Product To Deliver Value And Growth: Introducing The Product Management Ecosystem. Product leaders must ensure that responsibilities are clear, encourage strong cross-functional alignment, and promote customer obsession. This session will unveil the elements that product management leaders must manage to ensure that their offerings meet customer needs and deliver business value.

"Our research finds that alignment across marketing, sales, and product is imperative to supporting organizations' business priorities in 2022 and beyond," said Forrester Vice President and Group Research Director Monica Behncke. "We are excited to present B2B Summit in person and digitally this year to ensure that B2B leaders have the research, thought leadership, and tools they need to navigate and drive business growth in a changing market landscape."

Attendees joining Forrester in Austin, Texas, will experience three days of key conference content from May 2–4, as well as the pre-event sessions on Sunday, May 1. In-person attendees can access all sponsors and on-site content, including facilitated discussions, consulting workshops, and special sessions, in addition to digital experiences. Attendees will also have access to several special programs to enrich their on-site experience, including the Women's Leadership Forum, designed to help female B2B marketing, sales, and product professionals; the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive program targeted for C-level leaders; and several diversity and inclusion sessions. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors, via the event platform.

