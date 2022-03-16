Avotus ReflectR 4.0 is now certified with Cisco Unified Communications Manager (UCM) v14

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avotus Corporation has taken another step forward in laying the foundation for the 'new working normal' with the recent Cisco certification for ReflectR 4.0, our next-generation UC&C reporting and analytics solution. This certification validates that ReflectR meets all connectivity and compatibility requirements with Cisco UCM v14.

ReflectR enables organizations to monitor, analyze, and report their team's performance across the full range of UC&C usage activities. It offers data-driven insights and clarity that telecom managers need to improve and optimize call quality, and UC&C infrastructure and business unit managers need to improve employee engagement and business results.

Avotus VP of Global Sales Sandeep Jain believes the certification is just the latest example of the company's longstanding and successful relationship with Cisco. "The interoperability provides reassurance, reduces integration costs, and speeds up deployment."

"To remain competitive in the rapidly evolving environment of distributed and hybrid work, every organization must leverage the power of UC&C reporting and analytics. In my experience, nothing is more important than employee productivity and engagement when it comes to achieving business results," said Rich Garnick, former CEO of Wipro Americas.

"We are thrilled to be formally recognized as a Cisco UCM certified partner," Jain said. "We believe that, in today's new working normal, management is heavily dependent on timely and accurate analytics of their telecom and UC&C usage. Avotus ReflectR does just that in real-time within the Cisco UCM environment."

Since its initial release, ReflectR has proven to be an excellent usage monitoring, reporting, and analytics tool for Cisco's UC&C platforms by providing benefits such as:

Drive UC&C usage and feature adoption

Automate real-time alerts and reports customized for each part of the organization

Monitor employee activity

Improve employee productivity and engagement

Improve call quality

Satisfy compliance & regulatory needs

Drive return on investment

Drive company culture towards achieving business results

For more information on Avotus and its suite of UC&C solutions, go to https://www.avotus.com/. For more information on the compatibility status, visit https://developer.cisco.com/ecosystem/cpp/solutions/192638/.

About Avotus

Avotus is an award-winning global provider of Intelligent Communications Management (ICM) solutions with over 35 years of industry expertise and a strong presence in key locations worldwide. Avotus' proprietary and licensed software solutions rank best-in-class in areas including Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Usage Analytics, Contact Center Reporting and Voice Recording, Expense Management, and Call Accounting as well as Wireless Management. With a robust partner network and industry-leading certifications, Avotus services clients and providers alike throughout all major industries as well as government and non-profit organizations. By choosing Avotus, enterprises gain critical insight and intelligence into their telecom and collaboration processes, empowering success and accelerating digital transformation.

