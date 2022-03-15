Global Crypto Asset Manager Hashdex to Launch Web3 ETF

ETF to provide investors with exposure to smart contracts platforms serving as the infrastructure for Web3

ETF to launch on B3 under WEB311 starting March 30th

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the upcoming launch of its Web3 ETF. The firm's newest crypto ETF will be available on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, under the ticker symbol WEB311 starting March 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Hashdex) (PRNewswire)

Hashdex's latest product was developed with the objective of offering a secure and diversified method for investing in Web3 and its underlying smart contract platforms. The reserve period for the new ETF begins Monday, March 14, 2022 through Friday, March 25, 2022.

"We believe Web3 represents the future of the internet and is a further indication of the possibilities offered through blockchain technology," said Marcelo Sampaio, co-founder and CEO at Hashdex. "The WEB311 ETF not only provides exposure to the smart contract platforms underpinning Web3, but serves as an accessible and unique way to invest in projects that will be the main engine of the internet of the future."

Developed in partnership with CF Benchmarks, one of the leading global providers of digital asset market indices, WEB311 will replicate the "CF Web 3.0 Smart Contract Platforms Index". The Index allocates to digital assets native to smart contract blockchains, with an initial composition of seven large digital assets: Ethereum (22.5%); Cardano (22.5%); Solana (22.1%); Polkadot (19.5%); Algorand (8.8%); Tezos (3.5%); and Cosmos (1.1%).

"CF Benchmarks is immensely proud its Web 3.0 Smart Contract Platforms Index will be replicated by the world's first ETF dedicated to Smart Contract Blockchain Assets - the ground-breaking WEB311 ETF. Hot on the heels of the DEFI11 ETF, this launch is further proof of growing investor demand for regulated exposure to specific segments of the fast-maturing blockchain economy, demonstrating how our partners at Hashdex are committed to delivering innovation for both institutional and individual investors," said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks.

Marks Hashdex's Continued Advancement of Crypto ETF Offerings

The WEB311 ETF further builds on Hashdex's innovative and unique crypto offerings available to trade on the B3. The firm launched the world's first crypto ETFs, including HASH11, which currently has more than 150,000 investors, BITH11, a 100% green Bitcoin product, ETHE11, an index fund that invests entirely in Ethereum, and DEFI11, which seeks to offer investors diversified, secure, and regulated exposure in all segments of the DeFi ecosystem.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto index ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com .

About CF Benchmarks

CF Benchmarks is the leading provider of cryptocurrency benchmark indices, authorized and regulated by the UK FCA under the UK BMR. Its benchmark indices are provided through public methodologies and transparent governance; for tracking, valuing and settling risk in cryptocurrency financial services and products. CF Benchmarks' indices have been used to settle over $400bn of cryptocurrency derivative contracts listed for trading by CME Group and Kraken Futures, as well as serving as the reference index for ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Brazil. CF Benchmarks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken.

