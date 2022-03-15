G. Willi-Food international Reports its financial results for the year 2021

YAVNE, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Sales increased to NIS 454.2 million ( US$ 146.0 million ) from NIS 454.1 million (US$ 146.0 million) in fiscal year 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 4.9% from fiscal year 2020 to NIS 138.3 million ( US$ 44.5 million ).

Operating profit decreased by 14.3% from fiscal year 2020 to NIS 49.4 million (US$ 15.9 million).

Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 349.8 million ( US$ 112.5 million ) as of December 31, 2021 .

Earnings per share of NIS 3.25 (US$ 1.05) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are very pleased to present our fiscal year 2021 financial results. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants, the world is still experiencing a crisis that is reflecting among other things, in disruptions to international commercial shipping, which has led to an increase in the demand for containers and a significant increase in sea freight and commodity prices. The Company cannot predict how long this "shipping crisis" will last. Despite this difficult environment, the Company managed to maintain the same level of sales and a strong level of gross margin and other operational parameters. In addition, recently armed conflict opened between Ukraine and Russia which are major producers of wheat and oil in the world. if this war continues it will affect the price of wheat and oil and its related products. Despite this difficulties and uncertainty The Company will work hard to fulfill its strategy for the near future, to improve commercial conditions with its suppliers and customers, develop new products, enter into new categories with potentially high gross profit margins, improve the visibility of its products in the stores, strengthen its brand and supply chain and ensure sufficient inventory. We intend to work hard to achieve the goals we have set for the Company."

Fiscal 2021 Summary

Revenues for fiscal year 2021 increased to NIS 454.2 million (USD 146.0 million) from NIS 454.1 million (USD 146.0 million) recorded in fiscal year 2020.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2021 decreased by 4.9% to NIS 138.3 million (USD 44.5 million), or 30.4% of revenues, from NIS 145.4 million (USD 46.7 million), or 32.0% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to increased costs of the Company's imported products and significant increases in shipping costs starting second half of 2021.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2021 amounted to NIS 65.9 million (USD 21.2 million), or 14.5% of revenues, and were substantially the same as in fiscal 2020.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased by 6.3% to NIS 23.3 million (USD 7.5 million), or 5.1% of revenues, from NIS 21.9 million (USD 7.0 million), or 4.8% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2020. The increase in General and administrative expenses was mainly due to changes in the provision for doubtful debts in the amount of NIS 0.7 million (USD 0.3 million) and an increase in stock exchange fees and donations in the amount of 0.5 million (USD 0.16 million).

Operating profit for fiscal year 2021 decreased by NIS 8.2 million (USD 2.6 million), or by 14.3%, to NIS 49.4 million (USD 15.9 million), or 10.9% of revenues, from NIS 57.6 million (USD 18.5 million), or 12.7% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in operating profit was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit.

Financial income, net, for fiscal year 2021 amounted to NIS 8.5 million (USD 2.7 million), compared to NIS 10.1 million (USD 3.2 million) recorded in fiscal year 2020. Financial income, net for fiscal year 2021 comprised mainly of income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 19.5 million (USD 6.3 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 9.5 million (USD 3.1 million), offset by from expenses from changes in fair value of liabilities assets at fair values in an amount of NIS 14.0 (USD 4.5 million), exchange rate differences in an amount of NIS 5.2 million (USD 1.7 million) and other finance expenses in an amount of NIS 1 million (USD 0.3 million).

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2021 with NIS 349.8 million (USD 112.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents with no short-term debt. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2021 was NIS 45.7 million (USD 14.7 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2021 was NIS 568.9 million (USD 182.9 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of USD 1.00 to NIS 3.11 as of December 31, 2021. The use of USD is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, adverse effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global shipping, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI–FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, December 31,

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 195,718 201,822 62,932 64,895 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 154,090 154,700 49,547 49,742 Loans to others - 18,707 - 6,015 Trade receivables 134,017 131,301 43,092 42,219 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 4,939 6,667 1,588 2,144 Inventories 59,528 59,514 19,141 19,136 Current tax assets 5,780 3,965 1,859 1,275 Total current assets 554,072 576,676 178,158 185,426









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment 87,245 83,105 28,053 26,722 Less -Accumulated depreciation 48,431 46,460 15,573 14,939

38,814 36,645 12,480 11,783









Right of use asset 4,088 2,866 1,314 922 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 31,056 13,700 9,986 4,405 Goodwill 36 36 12 12 Total non-current assets 73,994 53,247 23,792 17,122











628,066 629,923 201,950 202,548 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







Current liabilities

















Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,136 1,393 365 448 Trade payables 20,386 23,474 6,555 7,548 Employees Benefits 3,442 3,437 1,107 1,105 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 13,960 - 4,489 - Other payables and accrued expenses 11,216 11,611 3,606 3,733 Total current liabilities 50,140 39,915 16,122 12,834









Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities 3,062 1,592 985 512 Deferred taxes 2,017 768 648 247 Retirement benefit obligation 1,615 1,905 519 613 Total non-current liabilities 6,694 4,265 2,152 1,372









Shareholders' equity







Share capital 1,490 1,490 479 479 Additional paid in capital 170,760 170,760 54,907 54,907 Capital fund 247 247 79 79 Treasury shares (628) (628) (202) (202) Retained earnings 400,322 415,196 128,721 133,504 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (959) (1,322) (308) (425) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 571,232 585,743 183,676 188,342











628,066 629,923 201,950 202,548 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI–FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the year ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 454,213 454,094 146,049 146,011 Cost of sales 315,920 308,717 101,582 99,266









Gross profit 138,293 145,377 44,467 46,745 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 65,869 65,990 21,180 21,219 General and administrative expenses 23,299 21,918 7,491 7,048 Other income (230) (108) (74) (35) Total operating expenses 88,938 87,800 28,597 28,232



















Operating profit 49,355 57,577 15,870 18,513









Financial income 28,957 11,348 9,311 3,649 Financial expense 20,492 1,253 6,589 403 Total Finance Income 8,465 10,095 2,722 3,246









Profit before taxes on income 57,820 67,672 18,592 21,759 Taxes on income 12,719 15,463 4,090 4,972









Income after taxes on income 45,101 52,209 14,502 16,787



















Earnings per share:







Basic / diluted earnings per share 3.25 3.89 1.05 1.3



















Shares used in computation of

basic/diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,433,684 13,867,017 13,433,684









Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI‑FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











For the year ended For the year ended



December 31, December 31,



2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0



NIS US dollars (*)



In thousands (except per share and share data)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations 45,101 52,209 14,502 16,787

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities (Appendix A) 416 11,967 133 3,848

Net cash from (used to) continuing operating activities 45,517 64,176 14,635 20,635

























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment (6,209) (2,903) (1,996) (933)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment 230 108 74 35

Loans granted to others - (20,000) - (6,431)

Proceeds from loans granted to others 18,707 18,943 6,015 6,091

Proceeds from sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net 2,718 (20,739) 874 (6,668)

Net cash used to continuing investing activities 15,446 (24,591) 4,967 (7,906)













CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments (2,169) (1,819) (697) (585)

Shares issue - 42,471 - 13,656

Dividend distribution (59,975) - (285,19)



Net cash used to continuing financing activities (62,144) 40,652 (19,982) 13,071













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,181) 80,237 (380) 25,800

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 201,822 121,860 64,895 39,183

Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (4,923) (275) (1,583) (88)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 195,718 201,822 62,932 64,895

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the year ended For the year ended

December 31, December 31,

2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 0

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from (used to) continuing operating activities







Decrease (Increase) in deferred income taxes 1,249 1,586 402 510 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (19,464) (6,115) (6,258) (1,966) Loss of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 13,960 - 4,489 - Depreciation and amortization 6,200 5,690 1,993 1,830 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (230) (108) (74) (35) Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents 4,923 275 1,583 88



















Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 10,190 22,029 3,277 7,083 Increase (Increase) in inventories (14) 12,034 (5) 3,869 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities (3,405) (1,861) (1,096) (598) Cash generated from operations 13,409 33,530 4,311 10,781 Income tax paid (12,993) (21,563) (4,178) (6,933) Net cash flows from operating activities 416 11,967 133 3,848 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

