Ahlstrom-Munksjö launches MasterTape™ Pack Green, a sustainable alternative for plastic PSA packaging tape backings

HELSINKI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to expand in the packaging tape market by launching MasterTape™ Pack Green tape backing offering consisting of bio-based tape backings with greater sustainability attributes.

MasterTape™ Pack Green is available in multiple variants and basis weights, including saturated tape backings, as well as saturated and release coated tape backings with different levels of releases that are compliant with various adhesive systems. The offering can also be fully customized based on customer requirements.

MasterTape™ Pack Green offers an alternative to plastic tape solutions, and it is produced from responsibly sourced and renewable wood pulp, certified according to Forest Stewardship Council® standards. Aligned with Ahlstrom-Munksjö's 'from Plastic to Purpose' campaign that aims to raise awareness about the possibilities of fiber-based solutions as a renewable option, its bio-based contents are above 85%, and it is repulpable and recyclable according to EN13430.

MasterTape™ Pack Green is part of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's MasterTape™ Pack product family for pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) packaging tape applications. The entire product family has excellent mechanical properties for shock-resistant tapes, making the backings ideal for light, medium and even heavy-duty packaging. MasterTape™ Pack includes a complete range of products available from saturation base papers to saturated and release coated papers.

"We want to continue to raise awareness on the possibilities of fiber-based solutions as a renewable option to plastics. We encourage global industry stakeholders to consider fiber and paper-based alternatives for applications that today use plastic and other non-renewable materials. MasterTape™ Pack Green is the latest innovation in our unique offering of sustainable tape backings that work well with a high number of PSA packaging tape backing applications," commented Sebastien Ferrari, Business Development Manager, Packaging Tape.

