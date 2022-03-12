One of the Most Anticipated Coasters of 2022, SeaWorld San Diego's ALL-NEW Emperor, Opens to the Public with a Penguin-Led Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Named one of the most anticipated rides of 2022 by USA Today

Emperor is the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California , as well as the only floorless dive coaster on the West Coast

Nonprofit conservation partner Penguins International on hand to share in the celebration; portion of Emperor Hazy IPA and Emperor merchandise sales to go to the organization

Emperor joins SeaWorld San Diego's other thrill rides as its first dive coaster in the park

Annual Pass Members experienced the ride first during exclusive previews in addition to special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, savings on merchandise and more

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld San Diego's ALL-NEW Emperor, named one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022 by USA Today, is now open to the public. The opening was commemorated with a special ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Puck the Penguin, live performances by The Waddlers and the Funky Feathers leading the way for guests to take their first dive on Emperor. Nonprofit conservation partner Penguins International was also on hand to share in the celebration and a portion of Emperor Hazy IPA and Emperor merchandise sales in the park will go to them to help support their cause.

Named after the Emperor penguin, the world's largest penguin, the Emperor coaster mimics this species' amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders are suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 14-story facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders also experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and a flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

To complement the experience on the all-new ride, guests can sample the new limited release Emperor Hazy IPA from Mike Hess Brewing, which was created and inspired by the ride and is only available at SeaWorld San Diego. Following some hops and the big drop, guests are encouraged to visit Penguin Encounter, the only place in North America where you can see Emperor penguins in-person.

"Our Annual Pass Members had a special opportunity to ride Emperor ahead of the grand opening, and it's been great to hear all the positive feedback and enthusiasm surrounding our new ride," said Jim Lake, Park President. "Emperor brings all-new thrills to the park, being the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California and our first ever dive coaster at SeaWorld San Diego. We're so grateful to our guests for their patience and we can't wait to have them come take the dive and experience Emperor firsthand."

SeaWorld San Diego partnered with penguin research and conservation nonprofit Penguins International for the opening of this penguin-themed ride. As part of the partnership, SeaWorld San Diego will donate a portion of Emperor Hazy IPA and Emperor merchandise sales to Penguins International to support their important conservation, education, and research efforts. Penguins International Conservation Education Manager Katie Propp was among the speakers at the grand opening ceremony.

"We're so excited to partner with SeaWorld San Diego for the opening of this thrilling new ride inspired by the majestic Emperor penguin," said Penguins International Executive Director David Schutt. "SeaWorld has been a longtime proponent of penguin research and education, providing important research opportunities for scientists at their facilities and generating awareness for these amazing birds through their presentations and learning opportunities. We see this as yet another way the company is helping advance the public's understanding of this species and are eager to see where this partnership takes us."

The best way to experience the ALL-NEW Emperor is with a Fun Card or Annual Pass. Guests will receive unlimited access to family and thrill rides, along with seasonal and special event celebrations like Seven Seas Food & Wine Festival, Electric Ocean, Craft Beer Festival, Spooktacular, and Christmas Celebration. Plus, Annual Pass holders get amazing perks and exclusive offers including FREE parking, up to six free guest tickets, and special savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and more.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com. Follow SeaWorld San Diego on Facebook and Instagram for the latest park updates and information.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

