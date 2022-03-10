Tickets For Less Announces Acquisition of Just Tix

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets For Less, one of the fastest growing event distribution companies in North America, has acquired the assets of Just Tix, a boutique ticket broker that specializes in providing premium ticket solutions for the San Francisco Bay area.

With this latest acquisition, Tickets For Less continues its focus on expanding their retail customer base in strategic markets. "Local ticket resellers play a key role in providing best in class customer service, premier inventory selection, and fair prices for local fan bases," said Dan Rouen, President of Tickets For Less. "That coupled with an aligned customer service value made the acquisition of Just Tix a perfect addition to the Tickets For Less family."

The acquisition brings to Tickets For Less a strong customer base within the San Fransisco Bay area. Additionally, Tickets For Less will benefit from Just Tix's corporate and hotel concierge program which has been serving Northern California for decades. Since 1994 Just Tix has served clients across the Bay Area and around the country. From sports, to concerts, festivals, and theatre, Just Tix has always provided personal service at the highest level.

The Just Tix acquisition adds to Tickets For Less' history of growing by partnering with retail resellers, including the most recent acquisitions of Ticket Solutions which was finalized in December of 2020. Other acquisitions include Ace Sports and Brickhouse Tickets.

About Tickets For Less:

Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less is one of the fastest growing event distribution companies in North America and is the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and live entertainment, consistently receiving highly rated reviews from customers. Tickets For Less' success is rooted in their ability to provide an easy ticket buying experience to their customer with no service fees or surprises at checkout ( www.ticketsforless.com ). In 2020, Ticket Solutions, an industry leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing, and premium experiences joined the Tickets For Less family. Ticket Solutions is now the go-to market brand for all Tickets For Less business-to-business operations ( www.ticketsolutions.com ).

About Just Tix:

Founded in 1994, Just Tix is a boutique ticket broker that specializes in providing premium ticket solutions for the San Francisco Bay area events. Additionally, Just Tix offered a corporate and hotel concierge program which has been serving Northern California for decades. From sports, to concerts, festivals, and theatre, Just Tix takes pride in providing customers value for their entertainment dollars ( www.justtix.com ).

