TK Elevator named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. The companies recognized are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

TK Elevator has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2022. (PRNewswire)

"The world is getting more complex every day. Our extensive product portfolio helps our customers meet evolving urbanization demands with digital solutions that help them optimize traffic flow for smarter building management," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field for TK Elevator. "We are grateful to Fast Company for this recognition as we continue to lead the way in innovative and sustainable mobility solutions."

The recognition comes at a special time as TK Elevator expands its innovation leadership in North America. Last month, TK Elevator opened the Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) as part of its investment in innovation leadership. The latest elevator technologies will be developed, tested and qualified at the IQC – technologies critical to addressing the urban density issues plaguing cities across North America. With real estate at a premium in cities, developers must build upward to meet urban density demands. These tall buildings are not possible without modern elevator technologies. TKE has developed elevator systems that not only allow efficient movement throughout these buildings, but also reduces elevator footprint (giving usable and rentable space back to the building owner) while consuming less energy. This includes TWIN, which features two cabins working independently in one shaft, and MULTI, the world's first and only rope-less and sideways-moving elevator for high-rise buildings.

TK Elevator pioneered the industry's first cloud- and IoT-based digital platform enabling enhanced service and predictive maintenance. MAX, which is connected to more than 86,000 elevators and escalators in the U.S. alone, also provides actionable intelligence by measuring elevator activity so they can run their facilities more effectively. This insight was captured in the Outlook 2022 Report, the North America elevator industry's most comprehensive report forecasting how urban mobility data will shape the future of commercial real estate. The Outlook 2022 Report features exclusive insight from top experts in commercial real estate, disclosing key trends as well as digital-first technologies that will play a role in the future of office buildings. The IoT system is also being used for digital emergency communications in North America as its capabilities continue to expand.

TK Elevator also recently expanded its touchless and digital portfolio in North America with the implementation of an app that allows tenants to operate an elevator via their smartphone or wearable device. This technology helps to avoid elevator traffic congestion as well as physical interaction with elevator surfaces, buttons and handrails. It is quickly being adapted by top commercial and residential facilities across North America with buildings in more than 12 major cities utilizing the technology. Prior to that, TK Elevator announced the availability of an elevator interface that allows robots to use an elevator like a human passenger, which is critical for multi-level buildings such as hotels and hospitals that are starting to incorporate service robots to overcome staffing shortages.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise that provides a snapshot for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For more information on how TK Elevator is driving innovation in North America, go to www.tkelevator.com/us-en.

PRESS IMAGES

Available here

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

dennis.vanmilligen@tkelevator.com

www.tkelevator.com/us-en/

COMPANY BLOG

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

New TKE logo (PRNewsfoto/thyssenkrupp Elevator) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TK Elevator