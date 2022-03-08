The 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant program will help housing organizations deliver critical resident services like eviction prevention assistance, workforce development and childcare

TD Charitable Foundation Awards $5.8 Million to 33 Non-Profits Helping Affordable Housing Providers Deliver Critical Services The 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant program will help housing organizations deliver critical resident services like eviction prevention assistance, workforce development and childcare

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today awarded a total of $5.8 million through the 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. The TD Charitable Foundation selected 33 non-profit organizations across TD Bank's footprint to receive Housing for Everyone grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000.

TD Charitable Foundation Logo (PRNewsFoto/TD Charitable Foundation) (PRNewswire)

As individuals and families across the country faced increased hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand quickly grew for the critical resources and wraparound services housing organizations provide such as eviction prevention, workforce development, housing and financial counseling, childcare and housing search assistance.

"Housing organizations have been on the front lines of both the affordability crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been called upon time and time again over the past few years to do everything from helping people find affordable homes to serving as vaccine clinics. Each time, they've stepped up and expanded their mandates to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and work towards an equitable COVID-19 recovery," said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation.

Due to this increased demand on housing organizations, the TD Charitable Foundation focused the 16th annual Housing for Everyone grant program on supporting these organizations deliver the resources and wraparound services individuals and families need to access a safe, affordable place to call home.

"The TD Charitable Foundation is proud to support this year's Housing for Everyone grant recipients who worked tirelessly so people could find or remain in safe, affordable homes during these tumultuous times. Without the help of these organizations, and countless others, navigating these difficult times would have been unimaginable for many. Our support will help ensure that affordable housing providers have the capabilities and assistance required to deliver these services for the long-term," added Carlson-Heim.

The 2021 Housing for Everyone grant recipients include:

Connecticut – Grants Totaling $150,000

Florida – Grants Totaling $1,025,000

Maine – Grants Totaling $250,000

Maryland – Grants Totaling $150,000

Massachusetts – Grants Totaling $400,000

Michigan – Grants Totaling $250,000

New Hampshire – Grants Totaling $150,000

New Jersey – Grants Totaling $875,000

New York – Grants Totaling $850,000

Pennsylvania – Grants Totaling $325,000

Rhode Island – Grants Totaling $325,000

South Carolina – Grants Totaling $325,000

Vermont – Grants Totaling $325,000

Virginia – Grants Totaling $400,000

Since its inception in 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $42 million to non-profit organizations and helped support over 500 affordable housing initiatives in the communities TD serves.

The Housing for Everyone grant program supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment, as well as the Bank's efforts to help people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting $775 million towards community giving by 2030 across four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

About Housing for Everyone

Since inception in 2005, the TD Charitable Foundation's annual Housing for Everyone grant competition has awarded more than $42 million to over 500 affordable housing initiatives. The Housing for Everyone grant competition supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through TD's corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, which actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality and environmental wellbeing, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets $775 million in total contributions toward community giving by 2030 in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health.

Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow — helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. Visit: https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $282 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Charitable Foundation