Private Investment Platform Linqto Surpasses $100 Million in Member Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , the leading digital investment platform for private market securities, announced today that its platform has now amassed more than $100 million in member investment. This milestone follows 10x growth in member investment from 2020 to 2021 with continued growth in Q1 of 2022.

As of today, Linqto has made a total of 220 investments in 39 companies since the platform's launch in 2020. Linqto boasts a strong portfolio of unicorns and vetted early-stage companies in which average investors can purchase equity stakes, including companies like Ripple, Varo, Uphold, Impossible Foods, BitPay, WHOOP, Bloomreach, and Kraken.

Linqto members have realized strong return on investment to date, with nearly 40% of portfolio companies added in 2021 having exited or being in the process of exiting. Exits to date include Coinbase, NerdWallet, SoFi, Robinhood, Marqeta, and Innovium.

"At Linqto, our primary goal is to provide average investors ongoing access to the high growth private investment market in a way that's simple, easy, and affordable," said Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto. "Reaching $100 million in total member investment is a testament to increasing investor interest in our platform, and we're eager to continue our hockey-stick growth in the coming months and years."

Average investors complain about excessive lag and uncertainty in private share transactions, like waiting for consent and first rights of refusal when selling private shares. Linqto's innovative "point, click, invest" platform is fundamentally different from what exists in the private market today. Linqto purchases shares before making them available on the platform, so investors avoid the legacy model frustrations on timing and uncertainty. At recently reported 78 net promoter score ("NPS"), their members are delighted by the customer experience.

Almost 98% of qualified investors don't invest in private market securities, citing illiquidity, inaccessibility, and high costs as the main impediments. Linqto makes investing in these securities simple and affordable for investors of all sizes, removing the barrier of entry into the private market previously ruled by large, institutional buyers.

"As a serial entrepreneur, a lot of times, what you build is from the pain of your experience," shared CEO and Co-Founder, Bill Sarris. "From my years in Silicon Valley, I fundamentally believe there should be a chance for the people who create the wealth to participate in it and for individuals, not just institutions, to take part in private equity investments. That's why Linqto is on a mission to democratize private markets."

