OTR PREMIUM COCKTAILS BOLSTERS READY-TO-SERVE PORTFOLIO WITH DEBUT OF THE CLASSIC DAIQUIRI The Pre-Mixed, Classic Rendition of the Daiquiri Offers Cocktail Lovers the Ease of Simplicity Without Sacrificing Quality

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR (On The Rocks™) Premium Cocktails, the ready-to-serve cocktail brand created by master mixologists with award-winning cocktail programs, today introduces its latest permanent portfolio offering, The Classic Daiquiri. The brand's latest cocktail is crafted with a custom blend of dark and light Cruzan® rums harmonized with high-quality ingredients.

OTR PREMIUM COCKTAILS BOLSTERS READY-TO-SERVE PORTFOLIO WITH DEBUT OF THE CLASSIC DAIQUIRI (PRNewswire)

Just in time for warm weather, this cocktail offers a timeless twist to a beloved summer drink. Escape into a sea of citrus with this sublimely crafted cocktail made with a pop of bright lime and expertly finished with sweet cane sugar to deliver the perfect sip, every time.

"The OTR Classic Daiquiri is a cocktail that delivers beautiful simplicity. We ensured the inclusion of only exceptional ingredients as the cocktail contains just three key ingredients," said Rocco Milano, Co-Founder and Global Brand Ambassador of OTR Premium Cocktails. "This drink delicately walks the tightrope to create the perfect blend of spirits, acidity and sweetness. The result is vibrant, clean tasting and refreshing."

OTR offers a modern twist on classic cocktails by combining premium spirits, natural flavors and unmatched creativity in an upscale, ready-to-serve product. Regardless of location, OTR can turn any size moment into an occasion by providing modern day cocktail drinkers the ability to enjoy bar quality cocktails with brands they know and trust. OTR offers premium, simple convenience wherever drinkers are. The Classic Daiquiri joins the rapidly expanding line of pre-mixed expressions including: The Cosmopolitan, The Mai Tai, The Old Fashioned, The Margarita, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita and The Aviation.

OTR's portfolio delivers bar quality cocktails without the hassle of playing mixologist. The Classic Daiquiri expression is now available in stores nationwide and online through Drizly with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle, containing an ABV/proof of 20%/40. The Classic Daiquiri is also available in 200 ml and 100 ml sizes.

For additional information about OTR, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About OTR Premium Cocktails

OTR (On The Rocks™) Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when restauranteurs Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made bottled cocktails. Joined by Andrew Gill, the three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

OTR Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar you. OTR is currently available nationwide in six popular cocktails including The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Margarita and The Old Fashioned.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Drink Responsibly.

On the Rocks Daiquiri crafted with Cruzan® Rum, made with rum, 20% alc./vol., ©2022 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX

