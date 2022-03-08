Norwegian Cruise Line Serves Up Elevated Epicurean Experiences with New Prima Class

– Brand Unveils Nine New Food and Beverage Concepts, Including First Sustainably-Focused Cocktail and Wine Bar; Debuts Company's First Three-level Atrium and Revamps Main Dining Offerings

MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today revealed additional details regarding its elevated culinary and beverage offerings for its highly-anticipated Prima Class vessels Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

The first two of six vessels within this cutting-edge class will push the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine with the debut of nine new dining and beverage venues including Metropolitan Bar, the Brand's first sustainably-focused bar. The Cruise Line also announced its first three-level atrium, the Penrose Atrium, in addition to major F&B updates including the launch of its revamped main dining menu set to rollout on Norwegian Prima as well as the enhancement to Norwegian's guest-favorite culinary staples Le Bistro, Cagney's Steakhouse and Food Republic as well as NCL's coveted Observation Lounge.

"We've been innovators in the food and beverage space for more than three decades, becoming the first cruise line to offer specialty dining and the first to introduce our 'Freestyle Cruising' concept that allows our guests to vacation their way by giving them the choice to decide when and where they dine," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. "Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima Food and Beverage experience to another level, one that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring sophisticated design, masterful mixology and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavor."

Elevated Eateries

Meant to take guests on a global culinary journey, the seven new dining venues onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will take first-time and returning travelers on an epicurean adventure featuring tantalizing fare matched with thoughtfully curated design. Making its debut on Norwegian Prima, the all-new Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar, set in a relaxing atmosphere, features high-end Mediterranean cuisine made with simple yet sophisticated ingredients. Hasuki the Brand's new elevated take on the traditional "hibachi-style", will boast an intimate space featuring design elements that invite guests into the artisanship of Japanese influence through minimalist decor, handcrafted pottery and featured Japanese artwork. NCL's new contemporary sushi house Nama will offer guests elevated sushi dishes prepared by master chefs who will create upscale sushi and sashimi masterpieces. The venue is set among a whimsical Japanese backdrop inspired by the restaurant's menu items, including a marble sushi bar reflective of the marbling in the high-quality sashimi and subtle orange ambient lighting representing the color of masago (fish roe).

Main Dining Modernization

Located in the aft of the ship, guests will be able to take in stunning 270-degree views overlooking the stern, and sample mouthwatering menu items in the elevated new main dining room at Hudson's or opt for upscale cuisine set in comfortable yet refined surroundings at The Commodore Room. Both locations will boast a revamped extensive fixed menu that offers guests more variety to sample global dishes from Spanish Paella and Italian mussels prepared in a white wine sauce to fully vegetarian options such as mushroom risotto and cauliflower piccata. In addition to offering travelers consistent high-quality dishes to choose from, the new menu will also boast a build-your-own-pasta section where guests can request a tailormade Italian classic pasta dish by selecting their choice of pasta, sauce, and topping, providing more than 24 meal combinations. The menu will also include a "Specialties" section where cruise goers can select a dish from one of the ship's specialty dining eateries. The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL's 17-ship fleet through 2023.

The Surfside Café and Surfside Grill located on Deck 17 will feature a diverse menu, with self-serve casual dining, and items prepared "a la minute" upon guest request.

Sustainably Focused and Handcrafted Libations

The Metropolitan Bar will premiere under the Brand's Sail and Sustain program featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines. Working with "The Drinks Business" Green Awards 2020 recipient Gerard Bertrand, NCL's Metropolitan Bar will showcase more than 20 biodynamic wines produced using organic farming methods such as employing compost as fertilizer and avoiding most pesticides. Norwegian once again partnered with James Beard Award-nominee and Bar-Lab founder, Gabe Orta to pair elevated libation with sustainably focused practices. The Metropolitan Bar's signature sustainably made cocktail the "Primadonna", takes a play on an Old Fashion and is crafted using surplus banana peels with Flor De Cana rum that is produced with 100% renewable energy. Norwegian collaborated with Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana to introduce and produce responsibly sourced botanical gins specifically for NCL and made using 100% recyclable glass and wood for the bottle's design. Other new bar and lounge options on Norwegian Prima and Viva include The Belvedere Bar, a contemporary cocktail lounge featuring crafted cocktails with a modern, fresh take on classic drinks.

The Prima Class Penrose Atrium

Designed by Miami-based Studio Dado to evoke the sense of wonder felt by the ocean's earliest explorers, NCL's first three-story, glass-walled Penrose Atrium spanning Decks six, seven and eight will be one of the focal points on Norwegian Prima and Viva. The grand space will vaunt futuristic architecture including a large-scale chandelier custom built by the renowned Czech lighting design firm Lasvit . The installation was inspired by constellations and features moving light fixtures weighing more than 7,300 pounds (3,311 kgs). Lining the Penrose Atrium will be a three-deck-high light feature that will convey the feeling of the sun rising on the horizon and surround a three-level wall art piece that will resemble a topographic map.

Retail spaces and high-end luxury shops will also be located throughout the Penrose Atrium's three levels, including the Brand's newest Starbucks Coffee. Penrose will also be home to the decanter-inspired Whiskey Bar offering guests a curated selection of drinks and the Prima Casino and The Penrose Bar featuring video poker machines.

Returning Favorites

In addition to unveiling new dining, lounge and public spaces, Norwegian Prima and Viva will also feature enhanced specialty guest-favorite eateries. NCL's signature steakhouse, Cagney's Steakhouse, will boast a refreshed design featuring new décor celebrating the 20th-century modernist architecture of Chicago. Capturing the French flair of the Palace of Mirrors in Versailles, the embellished Le Bistro French specialty restaurant will showcase sophisticated décor boasting three floor-to-ceiling chandeliers, coffered ceilings and plaster moldings. Food Republic, the Asian-fusion specialty venue also returns on the first two Prima Class vessels with elevated décor, a larger restaurant space and better views of the outdoors. The guest popular Observation Lounge, a multi-use refuge with different areas designated for lounging, and socializing, will be back on Norwegian Prima and Viva on Deck 17 with a more cozy, homey ambiance featuring different alcoves, separated by elegant screens and partitions. Designed to let the outside in with expansive views, the enhanced Observation Lounge will also offer telescopes so guests can better see ports of call upon arrival. The Humidor Cigar Lounge will continue to serve as NCL's premiere cigar shop and cigar lounge.

Previously revealed food and beverage venues on Norwegian Prima and Viva included NCL's first-ever food hall Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, and the Prima Speedway Bar. Both ships will feature a total variety of 35 dining and lounge options for guests.

