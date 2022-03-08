LyfeCycle- A one-of-a-kind EHS&S management solution built first-hand by EHS&S leaders, showcasing at the Michigan Safety Conference April 12th & 13th, 2022

TROY, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-angle, accurate, and clear visibility into your EHS&S program! LyfeCycle is a compliance software solution built through a collaborative effort between prominent global manufacturers and a custom software development company. LyfeCycle caters to the global enterprise, but can be utilized successfully among organizations of all kinds and sizes. It is simple to use by design but also highly effective at managing Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability programs in every aspect, resulting in actionable information. From incident reporting, problem resolution, environmental impact monitoring, and the many critical elements of EHS&S in-between.

The innovative approach of this custom-built application led to a ripple effect gaining the attention of multiple global organizations. Their adoption of LyfeCycle and contribution of first-hand perspective and input lead to a greater understanding of top EHS&S requirements straight from industry leaders themselves. Indeed, a first in class solution speaks directly to modern success and evolution for EHS&S!

Core elements within LyfeCycle include:

Environmental Impact

Intelligent and Reliable Data Analysis

Sustainability Factors

Global Management

Universal Perspective

Workplace Health and Safety

Steve Taylor, LyfeCycle Partner, states, "As a Grandfather, the effects of climate change are quite important to me for the sake of my Grandchildren's future. Unfortunately, unveiled by various news reports, companies have failed to meet their self-imposed goals for greenhouse gas reduction. As a result, companies are falling behind on climate pledges they implemented. LyfeCycle was strategically created to help companies meet their climate goals, with a simple to use tool that collects, manages, and analyzes necessary data efficiently. LyfeCycle was developed in concert with EHS&S industry leaders to be a successful and effective tool regardless of company size."

The "big picture" benefit is that these functions work seamlessly together and are accessible within a single solution. Empowering organizations and their leaders to articulate goals, manage compliance, and continuously improve their EHS&S initiatives – in real-time. Within LyfeCyle, you will find easy to manage workflows and multi-angle dashboards configurable for what matters most within your operation.

LyfeCycle was built on a rich foundation of expert talent at LUX interactive. LUX is a first-in-class Software Company located in Troy, Michigan, servicing clients in a strategic and custom way for over twenty years.

