Kredivo Is Now Accepted at 139 Matahari Department Stores Across Indonesia, Making It Easier for Customers to Buy High-quality Fashion Items

JAKARTA, Indonesia and CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kredivo, the leading Paylater platform in Indonesia, continues to expand strategic partnerships with leading retail players in order to facilitate the rising demand for fashion and accessories. Today, Kredivo announces a partnership with PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF). Customers can use Kredivo at 139 Matahari outlets throughout Indonesia by selecting the desired payment tenor, Pay-in-30-Days and 3 month installments with 0% interest, or 2.6% per month for 6 or 12 month installments.

General Manager of Kredivo Indonesia, Lily Suriani said, "We are excited about this collaboration. The partnership with Matahari is a strategic way for Kredivo to realize our vision to serve tens of millions of users in the next few years, which entails serving consumers across all categories, including gadgets, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, and lifestyle. We hope that with Kredivo being accepted in 139 Matahari outlets across Indonesia, it enables consumers to access high-quality fashion products in a fast, easy, and affordable manner, especially as the Eid al-Fitr celebration approaches."

Terry O'Connor, CEO Matahari added, "Matahari continues to innovate in providing the convenience of shopping for high-quality fashion products in line with our vision to be a House of Specialists. We are delighted collaborate with Kredivo as part of the company's strategic efforts to provide the easiest, affordable payment option to all of our loyal customers. We hope that this collaboration will help to facilitate the increasing demand for fashion products and the further development of the Indonesian fashion industry. We are always looking for the easiest way to create a feel good atmosphere for customers when shopping, such as this ease of payment collaboration."

About Kredivo

Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia that gives customers instant credit financing for ecommerce and offline purchases, and personal loans, based on real-time decisioning. Kredivo users can buy now and pay later with one of the lowest interest rates amongst digital credit providers in the country. Kredivo's merchant partners benefit from instant point-of-sale financing, powered by its unique 2-click checkout. Kredivo is operated by FinAccel, a Singapore headquartered financial technology company, with a mission to make financial services fast, affordable and accessible. FinAccel is backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, Telkom Indonesia and Jungle Ventures, among others. Kredivo is supervised by OJK's multi-finance division in Indonesia. To know more about FinAccel and Kredivo, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredivo.com.

About Matahari

Matahari is the largest retail platform in Indonesia, with 139 stores in 77 cities across Indonesia as well as presence online on Matahari.com. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari employs around 40,000 employees (including consignment SPGs) and partners with around 600 local as well as international suppliers.

The Company has received many industry recognitions – nationally and internationally – including Top 3 Best Non-Financial Sector and Top 10 Mid-Cap Issuers ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2021, Top 500 Retail Asia Pacific from Retail Asia, Euromonitor & KPMG; Brand Asia 2018 – Top 3 Most Powerful Retail Brands in Indonesia from Nikkei BP Consulting, Inc. and WoW Brand Award 2019 – Gold Champion from MarkPlus Inc. The Company also received the Netizen's Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi. All of these awards reaffirm the Company's position as one of the leading, most dynamic, and trusted companies in Indonesia.

