IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Investor Webcast to Report Interim IDE397 Phase 1 Clinical Data and Corporate Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced plans to issue a pre-market press release and host an Investor Webcast on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 to discuss interim clinical data for IDE397, a potential best-in-class MAT2A inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial (NCT 04794699) in patients having tumors with MTAP deletion.

IDEAYA will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The agenda topics will include an update on interim clinical data from the ongoing IDE397 Phase 1 clinical trial dose escalation, including a summary of adverse events and pharmacokinetic, plasma pharmacodynamic and tumor pharmacodynamic data. The company will also report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide other corporate updates.

The link to the webcast and dial-in instructions for the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations Events section of the Company's website at: https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

