HIGHGATE LAUNCHES 'HIGHGATE SELECT' DIVISION

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate , a leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, announced today the launch of Highgate Select, a new division focused on differentiated management and development of select service, limited service and extended stay hotels.

Highgate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Highgate) (PRNewswire)

Highgate's management approach is focused on a hands-on leadership structure, access to cutting edge technology, and the ability to deliver industry-leading digital investment returns. This platform is grounded in Highgate's experience as an owner/operator, which translates into a platform built to maximize operational efficiencies, distribution and scale.

Led by Chief Operating Officer of Highgate Select, Rob Dann, the newly formed group is focused on innovation within the sector while offering the trusted hospitality management practices that have become a hallmark for the Company. To oversee the portfolio of 400 owned and/or operated hotels across 33 U.S. states, Dann is supported by a multidisciplinary executive team with an average of 30 years of hospitality experience. Within the division, emphasis is placed on empowering GMs to take ownership of their hotels by extending lines of communication, including transparency and exposure to executive leadership.

Furthering Highgate's trademark digital acumen, Highgate Select offers 24/7 revenue optimization monitoring which is unmatched in the industry, along with targeted digital campaigns that are generating above-market returns.

"With the underpinning of the incredible team and infrastructure we have built, we're focusing significant time and resources on Highgate Select, allowing us to deliver a best-in-class value proposition to our owners, partners and associates, at just the right time," said Dann, "This experienced leadership team is uniquely equipped to offer a flat line operating structure that is conducive to real-time decision making, and that empowers GMs to be the owners of this space, with the support of a scaled and technologically proficient organization."

With the recent onboarding of 123 La Quinta by Wyndham hotels across 19 states, Highgate has become one of the largest private owners/operators in the select service, limited service, and extended stay space, and continues to be recognized as a premier operator across the United States and abroad. The Company's growth within this segment has been motivated by the goal of delivering the benefits of scale to drive performance optimization, opportunities for associate development, and superior guest experiences.

For more information on Highgate, visit Highgate.com.

ABOUT HIGHGATE:

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle and Waikiki. www.highgate.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highgate