Helping Hand for Relief and Development Breaks the Bias This International Women's Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) marks International Women's Day by challenging individuals to "Break the Bias" through a social media campaign. HHRD employees have taken the lead and submitted photos of themselves doing the Break the Bias pose in solidarity with those standing up for injustice.

Pakistan: Girls challenge discrimination in their society. (PRNewswire)

International Women's Day is an important and exciting opportunity to recognize and celebrate women's accomplishments while also amplifying a call to help build a more inclusive world - where people of all backgrounds, perspectives, and talents are sought, valued, and embraced.

HHRD aspires to close the gender gap for the world's underprivileged women. Globally, there are still significant pay gaps between men and women for the same work, with just 37 women in leadership posts for every 100 males. HHRD's Skills Development and Livelihood program actively empowers women by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the workplace. Self-sufficiency is inextricably tied to a stable income. Our mission is to provide underprivileged women with equal access to business opportunities.

"We seek to empower women economically by offering income-generating activities and a safe and secure environment for women to acquire technical and vocational skills in the same way that men do. Educate a woman, empower a nation!" shares Khaled Alaqqad, the Skills Development and Livelihood program country lead for Jordan.

In 2021, HHRD's Skills Development & Livelihood program benefited nearly 5,412 people in 10 countries. The program provides instruction on how to organize artisans, improve their skills, and develop and market their products.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's Skills Development Program can visit www.hhrd.org/SDP.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action and is Better Business Bureau accredited charity.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

