FSLR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of First Solar, Inc. Shareholders

FSLR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of First Solar, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019, and February 20, 2020, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FSLR:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/first-solar-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24348&from=4

First Solar, Inc. NEWS - FSLR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in First Solar you have until March 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased First Solar securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FSLR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/first-solar-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24348&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm