FINN Promotes Health Group Senior Partner Michael Heinley to Global Head of Client Engagement & Growth Appointment leverages Heinley's corporate and agency experience to ensure transformational solutions and exceptional service for current and prospective clients around the world

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners promotes Michael Heinley, Senior Partner, to Global Head of Client Engagement & Growth in the FINN Health Practice. The newly created position reflects the continued growth of the Practice and supports its mission to ensure the voice of the client is reflected in all efforts.

In his expanded leadership role in FINN's fast-growing Global Health Practice, ranked as one of the sector's largest with more than $44 million in client fees, Heinley will lead initiatives to ensure exceptional client experience, focusing on quality and providing access to the full depth and breadth of FINN integrated services, global resources, and teams. He is responsible for driving new and organic growth opportunities, providing senior counsel, and serving as a relationship leader for Health client engagements.

"Since its founding 10 years ago, FINN has built its industry-leading success and sustained growth through many paths, including new business, organic growth, and acquisition," said Heinley. "Yet, at the heart of our successes are the individuals who work together every day to make a difference and rally to the needs of our clients and the patient communities that benefit from their innovations."

Heinley continued, "I have experienced clients' business challenges firsthand. I understand the need to drive performance and deliver results that matter to stakeholders across an increasingly complex health ecosystem. I'm excited to work with our teams globally to help drive exceptional client service and access to FINN's integrated services and expertise to improve the health and well-being of people globally."

Heinley will report to Fern Lazar, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Lead. "The past two years have catalyzed an unprecedented, rapid response within the health community to not only address the pandemic, but also to apply the same urgency to other, ongoing public health needs," said Lazar. "As a result, demand is booming for integrated communication solutions that enable and accelerate patient care, and that express the value of medical innovations across stakeholders, including companies' most valuable assets -- employees. Michael's background uniquely positions him to meet these growing needs, supporting client access to FINN's full resources, expertise, and integrated marketing communication solutions around the world."

Lazar continued: "Michael's great ability to connect FINN practices, geographies, and services to align with clients' culture and mission will help to ensure that delivering the highest level of service excellence is a key component of our continued growth."

"Michael's extensive experience as a corporate communications executive with leading health companies means that he is the ideal agency partner for clients seeking the full-service experience," said Gil Bashe, FINN Managing Partner, Chair Global Health and Purpose. "Spanning internal and external communications, reputation management, executive voice and marketing, his deep expertise gives him the critical knowledge to lead teams that cultivate long-term client relationships and provide unmatched service."

A recognized healthcare industry veteran with expertise across the health ecosystem, Heinley recently was named among the most influential leaders in the life science industry. Before joining FINN, he led communications in corporate roles at WebMD, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck, where he oversaw multiple global pharmaceutical product launches, R&D communications, employee engagement, financial/IR communications, reputation and issues management, and CEO/C-suite counsel and thought leadership. He has also worked in the health and pharmaceutical practice at international public relations agency Hill+Knowlton. Heinley serves on the Board of Directors for Donate Life New York State, the statewide non-profit dedicated to increasing organ and tissue donation.

FINN works across the health ecosystem to catalyze interest and action to help our clients achieve their business goals. Named "Healthcare Agency of the Year" by PRovoke Media and HITMC, FINN Partners delivers a full suite of healthcare marketing agency services. FINN's teams across the globe are fierce champions of health innovation, from introducing medical breakthroughs to helping our clients offer life-enhancing care.

