FAST COMPANY RECOGNIZES EDTECH LEADER SKETCHY ON ITS 2022 WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES LIST As One of the Most Innovative Brands in Higher Education, Sketchy Is Honored to be Selected for the Prestigious List In the Education Category

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy , the education technology company on a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, has been named on the honorable Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2022. Sketchy was selected because its innovative animated coursework videos leverage the power of spatial relationships to improve knowledge retention and recall.

Used by students at every medical school in the U.S., in the last year Sketchy has expanded to offer learning programs for a variety of other fields, including undergraduate students preparing to take the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test), Pharmacy, Nursing, and Physician Assistants (PA). The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Sketchy was created when a group of medical school students discovered a better way to study by matching their passion for visual storytelling with the information they were learning in their coursework, ditching flashcards and drawing out scenes where concepts from the textbook come alive to interact with each other, leaving a lasting memory.

"We started Sketchy from a place of innovation when we were still medical school students ourselves inventing better ways to study, so it's a big honor to be recognized by Fast Company on its Most Innovative Companies List," said Sketchy co-founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui. "Our journey creating Sketchy has been rewarding because we're helping students become the best physicians and frontline workers they can be, which is more important today than ever."

"Our recent expansion into new higher education subject verticals, including undergraduate test prep, is a testament to innovation being at the heart of our business," said Sketchy President Andrew Sugerman. "We're truly reinventing how students learn, ensuring their coursework is unforgettably cemented into their memory."

Sketchy has already helped more than 400,000 students become doctors and physicians as it serves as a year-round study companion to help them master biochemistry, anatomy, pharmacology, pathology, physiology, and more. Many consider it a must-have resource, and in a recent survey, 86% of students said they'll go on to become better physicians because of the platform, while nine out of every 10 students said Sketchy improved their test scores. The Chernin Group (TCG) and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020.

For more information about Sketchy, visit Sketchy.com or follow @SketchyLearning on Instagram, /Sketchy on Facebook or @SketchyLearning on Twitter.

About Sketchy

Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning. It's the go-to year-round visual learning companion for students who are tasked with retaining overwhelming amounts of information, and features top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy sketches combine art, expertise and symbols to reflect the key elements of the lesson so viewers can remember the information forever. TCG and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020. For more information, visit https://sketchy.com/ .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

