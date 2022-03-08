Earthlite Selects DimeTyd's Advanced Accounting and Reconciliation Platform

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on accounting errors, has been selected by Earthlite to rapidly streamline its accounting and reconciliation processes in the Amazon marketplace. Headquartered in Vista, California, Earthlite is a leading provider of wellness, spa, and medical equipment.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd) (PRNewswire)

"The DimeTyd solution minimizes profit leakage and empowers vendors to have oversight and control over their e-commerce business," said Rohan Thambrahalli, DimeTyd founder. "We are excited to help companies like Earthlite streamline their processes and reclaim lost funds."

DimeTyd's platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

"Online business accounting and reconciliation processes are highly complex and require tedious hours of manual work and analysis. We were unaware of meaningful inadvertent overbilling and missed deductions," said Earthlite eCommerce Director, Jennifer Greune. "DimeTyd's platform recouped lost profits, and identified deductions issues in a frictionless, automated, and transparent capacity – greatly streamlining our accounting efforts."

Founded by e-commerce veterans, DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon Vendors to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbilling and deductions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

For more information, visit www.DimeTyd.com

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability on the marketplace.

About Earthlite

Founded in 1973, Earthlite has been the pre-eminent sustainable manufacturer of health and wellness equipment. With its FDA registered facility in Vista, CA, Earthlite manufactures allied health equipment and supplies to a large array of medical, wellness, and spa facilities and practitioners. For more information, please visit www.earthlite.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Luke Sheffield

Account Supervisor

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

luke.sheffield@anthonybarnum.com

512.387.3178



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DimeTyd