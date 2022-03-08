DECISIO® Announces New Product Named EnvisionIQ™

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIO®, a company creating customizable clinical decision support tools to present real-time data across adaptable interfaces, has added a new product named EnvisionIQ™. This solution offers templated real-time and customized compliance reports to improve operational efficiency.

DECISIO logo (PRNewswire)

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate.

EnvisionIQ is a hospital's solution to visualize critical patient outcome datasets across all bundles of care and service lines in real-time. The proprietary product helps hospitals unlock clinical data at the minutiae level in order to identify meaningful process change and work-flow improvements, leading to a reduction in complications, readmission rates, and length of stay. EnvisionIQ enables a health system to benchmark their clinicians, units, and hospitals to accelerate improvements, reduce variation, and expedite data collection for agency reporting requirements.

"Clinical benchmarking tools are essential to enable health systems to quickly identify improvement opportunities that have substantial impact. The addition of EnvisionIQ to our product portfolio allows DECISIO to provide comprehensive surveillance and analytics platforms to benefit hospitals in many capacities," said Paul Sinclair, Chief Revenue Officer at DECISIO.

EnvisionIQ provides insights into current care patterns, protocol compliance, areas for workflow improvement, and analysis of clinical datasets. It works across various diagnosis and care bundles, including Ventilator, Stroke, and Sepsis Management, plus many more. The product has three levels of capabilities: Essential, Essential Plus, and Essential Research, supporting an organization's custom analytics needs.

DECISIO launched its flagship product, InsightIQTM, in 2015 and continues to innovate on its portfolio of clinical decision support tools across various healthcare bundles, including Rapid Response, Sepsis, Stroke, AKI, Ventilator Management, and Labor & Delivery. EnvisionIQ can be used by a hospital as a stand alone product or work together with the InsightIQ product.

About DECISIO®

DECISIO is a Houston-based digital health company with a customizable clinical decision support platform designed to aggregate and prioritize real-time data, from any device, and present it visually in one place. The flagship product, InsightIQ, uses continuous smart bedside monitoring which enables clinical teams to efficiently identify patients at risk and comply with established clinical guidelines. InsightIQ improves patient outcomes and throughput, optimizes workflow, increases collaboration, thus reducing length of stay and "click" fatigue. Our solutions, including actionable analytics, can be scaled across an entire health system or used in a single care area. For more information, visit www.decisiohealth.com .

Contact Information

Paul Sinclair

DECISIO

contact@decisiohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DECISIO