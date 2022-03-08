COVID-19 Testing No Longer Required for Vaccinated Travelers

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the official tourism marketing organization for Belize, has revised the COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers arriving into the country by air, land borders and sea ports.

Belize Tourism Board (PRNewswire)

Effective March 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers, who can show proof of vaccination, are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry to Belize. In addition, all curfew mandates have been removed and wearing masks in outdoor spaces is no longer required.

Other important entry protocols still in place include:

Proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative Antigen Rapid test taken within 48 hours of arrival must be presented if unable to show proof of vaccination, or if the traveler is unvaccinated.

A COVID-19 test will be administered at the airport for a fee of USD $50 per passenger, if no negative test is presented.

Mandatory testing will be administered at land border points and sea ports for unvaccinated travelers. No test result taken prior to arrival will be accepted at the land borders or sea ports.

All international visitors must purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance and complete the Customs and Immigration form provided on all flights to Belize .

Belizean nationals, permanent residents, long-stay non-nationals, diplomats, military personnel, Peace Corps, airline crews, travelers with QRP status and persons entering Belize for less than 24 hours are exempted from this mandatory insurance.

Belize at a All international tourists must book their stay inat a BTB Approved Property (hotel or accommodation) and present confirmation at immigration.

If not fully vaccinated, or unable to show proof of vaccination, children ages 5 and older will be subjected to SARCoV2 testing for entry to Belize .

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship, and instill high-quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org .

For more information, please visit travelbelize.org or contact us at belizepr@zimmerman.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belize Tourism Board