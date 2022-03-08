Core Molding Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company"), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America and Mexico, today reports financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
David Duvall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Fiscal 2021 was a good year for the Company as we delivered record annual sales of $307 million, an increase of 38% from 2020. On a two-year basis, sales increased 8% compared to pre-pandemic annual sales in 2019. In addition, sales in the fourth quarter increased 21% compared to prior year, totaling $73 million, and the Company successfully shifted back to profitability during the fourth quarter, after strategically responding to the rapidly increasing raw materials inflation in the third quarter.
"Our long-term revenue diversification strategy continued in 2021 resulting in $75 million of net new wins, primarily in new market segments including: Industrial, Utilities, Packaging, and Construction. These new programs, which will launch mostly in 2022, represent over 26% of our 2021 full year product sales. We estimate that our opportunity pipeline has grown to well over $160 million, apart from the $75 million of 2021's programs wins.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net sales of $73.2 million, up 21% from $60.7 million in the prior year; and Product sales of $68.1 million, up 16% from the prior year.
- Gross margin of $8.5 million or 11.6% of sales, compared to $10.0 million or 16.4% of sales, with such decrease primarily due to raw materials inflation.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses of $6.5 million, down $0.4 million from the prior year.
- Operating income of $2.0 million versus $3.0 million from the prior year.
- Net income of $0.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, up from a net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.10) a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $4.7 million, or 6.5% of sales, compared to $5.9 million, or 9.7% of sales in the prior year.
Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights
- Net sales of $307.5 million, up 38% from $222.4 million in the prior year; and Product sales of $284.0 million, up 35% from the prior year.
- Gross margin of $41.3 million or 13.4% of sales, compared to $34.5 million or 15.5% of sales.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses of $30.3 million, up $6.2 million from a year ago, primarily due to the planned closure of a facility, as well as higher labor and travel costs versus last year.
- Operating income of $11.1 million, including $2.3 million costs for a facility closing, compared to $10.4 million in the prior year.
- Net income of $4.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.98 a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $26.6 million, 8.6% of sales, up from $22.6 million, 10.2% of sales, in the prior year.
"Looking ahead into 2022, we are well-positioned and highly focused on continued top-line growth, margin enhancement and continued diversification in the industries we serve. I am also very excited that our technical solutions sales are expanding into new industries and are working creatively with our customers' engineering teams to convert traditional products to engineered materials. Our large portfolio of material processes offers distinct competitive advantages in innovating new product conversions, resulting in lighter weight, lower cost and higher performance products for our customers," concluded Duvall.
John Zimmer, the Company's EVP and Chief Financial Officer commented, "We worked hard to stabilize and recover from 2021's second half margin pressures and were able to return the Company to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021. A major focus coming out of the third quarter was to increase pricing to recover the significant raw material inflation the Company was experiencing. We are pleased to report that the Company has collaborated with its customers and implemented new pricing and surcharges, starting in the first quarter of 2022, to mitigate the higher raw material costs.
"We will continue to drive progress on our growth and revenue diversification initiatives in 2022, and on our longer-term goals for returning Adjusted EBITDA margins to the double-digit range," concluded Zimmer.
Financial Position at December 31, 2021
The Company's total liquidity at fiscal year-end 2021 was $26 million with $6 million in cash and $20 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company also had term debt of $25.2 million at December 31, 2021. The term debt to trailing Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal year. The Company had a return on capital employed1 of 8.5% for fiscal 2021, which was consistent with fiscal 2020.
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-6510 and ask for the Core Molding Technologies call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through March 15, 2022, by calling (412) 317-0088 and using passcode ID: 9606077#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.
About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America and Mexico. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ("SMC"), resin transfer molding ("RTM"), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ("DCPD"), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics ("D-LFT") and structural foam and structural web injection molding ("SIM"). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused on future plans, objectives or performance as opposed to historical items and include statements of anticipated events or trends and expectations and beliefs relating to matters not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Core Molding Technologies' operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Core Molding Technologies' control. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "encouraged," "confident," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors could cause Core Molding Technologies' actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Core Molding Technologies believes that the following factors, among others, could affect its future performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release: business conditions in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries (including changes in demand from truck production); federal and state regulations (including engine emission regulations); general economic, social, regulatory (including foreign trade policy) and political environments in the countries in which Core Molding Technologies operates; the adverse impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity or cash flow, as well as impact on customers and supply chains; safety and security conditions in Mexico and Canada; fluctuations in foreign currency exchanges; dependence upon certain major customers as the primary source of Core Molding Technologies' sales revenues; efforts of Core Molding Technologies to expand its customer base; the ability to develop new and innovative products and to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements; ability to accurately quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business; the actions of competitors, customers, and suppliers; failure of Core Molding Technologies suppliers to perform their obligations; the availability of raw materials; inflationary pressures; new technologies; regulatory matters; labor relations; labor availability; a work stoppage or labor disruption at one of our union locations or one of our customer or supplier locations; the loss or inability of Core Molding Technologies to attract and retain key personnel; the Company's ability to successfully identify, evaluate and manage potential acquisitions and to benefit from and properly integrate any completed acquisitions; federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations; the availability of sufficient capital; the ability of Core Molding Technologies to provide on-time delivery to customers, which may require additional shipping expenses to ensure on-time delivery or otherwise result in late fees and other customer charges; risk of cancellation or rescheduling of orders; management's decision to pursue new products or businesses which involve additional costs, risks or capital expenditures; inadequate insurance coverage to protect against potential hazards; equipment and machinery failure; product liability and warranty claims; and other risks identified from time to time in Core Molding Technologies' other public documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, includes those described in Item 1A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales:
Products
$ 68,132
$ 58,563
$ 284,025
$ 210,580
Tooling
5,036
2,091
23,458
11,776
Total net sales
73,168
60,654
307,483
222,356
Total cost of sales
64,693
50,687
266,139
187,882
Gross margin
8,475
9,967
41,344
34,474
Selling, general and administrative expense
6,533
6,953
30,276
24,084
Operating income (loss)
1,942
3,014
11,068
10,390
Other income and expense
Interest expense
586
2,585
2,311
5,923
Net periodic post-retirement benefit cost
(42)
(20)
(162)
(80)
Total other expense
544
2,565
2,149
5,843
Income (loss) before taxes
1,398
449
8,919
4,547
Income tax expense (benefit)
957
1,316
4,248
(3,618)
Net income (loss)
$ 441
$ (867)
$ 4,671
$ 8,165
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.05
$ (0.10)
$ 0.55
$ 0.98
Diluted
$ 0.05
$ (0.10)
$ 0.55
$ 0.98
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
8,236
7,981
8,062
7,936
Diluted
8,236
7,984
8,062
7,939
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
As of
As of
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
(unaudited)
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash
$ 6,146
$ 4,131
Accounts receivable, net
36,536
27,584
Inventories, net
25,129
18,360
Income tax receivable
2,232
2,026
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,099
4,377
Total current assets
75,142
56,478
Right of use asset
5,577
2,754
Property, plant and equipment, net
75,897
74,052
Deferred tax asset
521
929
Goodwill
17,376
17,376
Intangibles, net
9,567
11,516
Other non-current assets
2,040
2,403
Total Assets
$ 186,120
$ 165,508
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 3,943
$ 2,535
Revolving debt
4,424
420
Accounts payable
22,695
16,994
Taxes payable
2,332
2,613
Contract liability
6,256
1,319
Compensation and related benefits
7,532
8,305
Accrued other liabilities
5,870
3,809
Total current liabilities
53,052
35,995
Other non-current liabilities
4,033
2,560
Long-term debt
21,251
25,198
Post retirement benefits liability
7,689
7,823
Total Liabilities
86,025
71,576
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
82
80
Paid in capital
38,013
36,127
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes
1,075
1,375
Treasury stock
(28,617)
(28,521)
Retained earnings
89,542
84,871
Total Stockholders' Equity
100,095
93,932
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Euqity
$ 186,120
$ 165,508
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
Year ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 4,671
$ 8,165
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Goodwill impairment
Depreciation and amortization
11,616
11,662
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
571
-
Deferred Income Taxes
(475)
1,097
Share-based compensation
1,886
1,355
(Gain)/Losses on foreign currency
172
237
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,952)
4,840
Inventories
(6,769)
3,322
Prepaid and other assets
(565)
(2,018)
Accounts Payables
5,346
(3,142)
Accrued and other liablities
5,481
2,910
Postretirement Benefit
(436)
(264)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
12,546
28,164
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(11,569)
(3,683)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
154
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(11,415)
(3,683)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Gross repayments on revolving line of credit
(45,606)
(68,381)
Gross borrowings on revolving line of credit
49,610
56,793
Payment of Deferred Loan Costs
(2)
(2,038)
Payments related to purchase of treasury stock
(96)
(20)
Proceeds from term loan
-
30,165
Payment on principal on term loans
(3,022)
(38,725)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
884
(22,206)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
2,015
2,275
Cash and cash equivalents at beginnng of period
4,131
1,856
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 6,146
$ 4,131
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 1,840
$ 3,854
Income taxes
$ 5,067
$ 570
Non cash investing activities:
Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable
$ 329
$ 147
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) restricting costs, (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less Purchase of property, plant and equipment and net working capital. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$ 441
$ (867)
Provision for income taxes
958
1,315
Interest expense
586
2,585
Depreciation and amortization
2,222
2,551
Share-based compensation
470
296
Plant closure costs1
68
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,745
$ 5,880
(1)
Reflects Cincinnati facility closing.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
For the Year Ended
2021
2020
Net income
$ 4,671
$ 8,165
Provision for income taxes
4,248
(3,618)
Interest expense
2,311
5,923
Depreciation and amortization
11,131
10,775
Share-based compensation
1,886
1,355
Plant closure costs1
2,344
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 26,591
$ 22,600
(1)
Reflects Cincinnati facility closing.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc.
For the Year Ended
2021
2020
Equity
$ 100,095
$ 93,932
Structure debt
29,618
28,153
Total structured investment
$ 129,713
$ 122,085
Operating income
$ 11,068
$ 10,390
Return on capital employed
8.5%
8.5%
