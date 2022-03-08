Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces 2021 Top Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced its 2021 year-end award recipients across numerous Coldwell Banker Commercial company, office and affiliated professional categories.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Commercial) (PRNewswire)

"Our Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliates are trailblazers and pathfinders, uncovering solutions for their clients and it's our brand's mission to support their business growth," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements as the success of Coldwell Banker Commercial is built upon our affiliates' success. This recognition reflects the commitment and hard work these brokerage professionals have maintained in 2021 and reflecting on these accomplishments is something we look forward to every year. Congratulations to all of the award winners!"

The award winners will be recognized at the 2022 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference in Austin, Texas. Highlights of the 2021 Coldwell Banker Commercial awards are below.

Number One Affiliate Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

Number One Brokerage Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, headquartered in Madison, N.J., was recognized as the top producing brokerage.

Number One Office in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, was recognized as the top producing office.

Commercial Elite: 15 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This award is based on our top revenue companies during the calendar year. Companies are listed in alphabetical order.

COMPANY HEADQUARTERS Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Abilene, Texas Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine Greenville, S.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, Texas Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, Ill. Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry Macon, Ga. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Fredericksburg, Va. Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Columbus, Ga. Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA Charlotte, N.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta, Ga. Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Madison, N.J. Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Texas Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, Mich. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Id. Coldwell Banker Commercial Sun Coast Partners Wilmington, N.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group Burlingame, Calif.

Top 5 Sales Professionals Globally:

Dan McGue , CREP, of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, San Francisco Beau Tucker , CCIM, Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas Bill Ukropina , CRE, Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Pasadena , Calif. Kirk Kenneally of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, St. Paul, Minn. Andrew Peceimer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Westbay Real Estate Group, Burlingame, Calif.

Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This award identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.

Specialty Individual City Hospitality Jeff Miller Salem, Ore. Industrial James Kong Torrance, Calif. Land Beau Tucker, CCIM Lubbock, Texas Multi-Family Dan McGue, CREP San Francisco Office Bill Ukropina, CRE Pasadena, Calif. Retail Eric Eberhardt, CCIM Lubbock, Texas

3 Under 30: Kevin Caravelli of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in San Francisco, Michael Pacheco of Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas, and Kyle Vizzo of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Solutions in Victorville, Calif., have been recognized as young commercial real estate professionals who are making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.



Mentor / Protégé of the Year: Mentor Mark Inman, CCIM, and Protégé Ron Patron of Coldwell Banker Commercial TEC in New Orleans. This award is presented to one Coldwell Banker Commercial team whose dedicated mentor has demonstrated leadership qualities by formally guiding a colleague to successful practices in the commercial real estate industry, and a protégé who has demonstrated commitment and promise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise system.

Office Contributor Award: Suzy Coats of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty in Champaign, Ill., has been recognized as an individual responsible for propelling the growth of the office. This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated that they have increased the office's profitability, boosted sales and marketing production, enhanced recruitment and retention efforts, and provided leadership in the office.

Halter/Case Leadership Award: Jay Davis, CCIM, of Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone in Sumter, S.C. This award is presented to an individual in memory of two of Coldwell Banker Commercial's finest professionals: Caine Halter, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine in Greenville, S.C. and Ray Case, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International in Charleston, S.C. Davis embodies Halter and Case's renowned professional aptitude, exemplary leadership and positive attitude.

Pathfinder in Innovation Award: Cate DeBates of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group in Mankato, Minn. This award is presented annually to the owner, manager, sales professional or Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate company employee who found an innovative solution to guide their clients or their business to achieve exceptional outcomes in 2021.

Big Hearted Award: Cyndi Light of Coldwell Banker Commercial SC in Temecula, Calif. This award is presented annually, beginning in 2021, to the individual who has made the most significant and impactful contribution in community service.

Distinction in the Practice of Diversity & Inclusion Award: Ben Gilliam III of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Denver. Coldwell Banker Commercial established this award in 2021 to honor one affiliated professional who has fostered significant community outreach in the areas of diversity and inclusion by promoting social awareness in the spirit of inclusiveness and made the most meaningful contribution to their community through these efforts.

Ownership Mentality Award – Top New Company: Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier in Las Vegas. Celebrating the Coldwell Banker Commercial Core Value of Ownership Mentality, this is awarded to the top new company in revenue during the 2021 calendar year. A new company is identified as one that joined Coldwell Banker Commercial in calendar years 2020 and 2021.

Win Together Award – Largest Referral: Elliot Rose of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in Sarasota, Fla. This is awarded to the affiliated sales professional with the highest revenue from a single commercial transaction in 2021 that resulted from a referral.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates

Affiliated with one of the oldest and most respected names in real estate, Coldwell Banker Commercial® professionals serve clients across various vertical specialties. Our professionals find solutions for clients rooted in deep local knowledge with the support and resources of a global organization. Each franchise is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Inquiries:

Matthew LiPani

Coldwell Banker Commercial

941.487.1549

matthew.lipani@cbhomeoffice.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates